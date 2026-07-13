South Sydney Rabbitohs young gun Ashton Ward remains confident that a deal will get done to keep him at the club next year as he eyes off the long-term halfback position at Redfern.

Coach Wayne Bennett handed Ward the keys to steer the South Sydney ship around at the backend of last season, a powerful endearment and a vote of confidence from one of the coaching great's to blood the rookie into the vital role.

With still an unclear vision of who will don the playmaking position long-term, Ward remains on top of the podium to lock down the role after Lewis Dodd and Jamie Humprheys failed to last in the Souths seven jersey.

But the 22-year-old halfback is yet to ink an extension beyond 2026 and is "hopeful" to have a deal signed before the end of the season.

“I'd love to stay, I'll hopefully get something done by the end of the year, this is where I want to stay," Ward told Zero Tackle.

"Like I've said, this is the place that gave me an opportunity to fill out my dream and debut for this great club, I would love to stay."

Having originally signed a Jersey Flegg contract at the club, Ward has been quickly fast-tracked through the ranks and elevated into the NRL Top 30 squad, where is enjoying the chief playmaking duties in the top grade.

The Gerringong Lions junior won the club's NSW Cup Player of the Year award last year, a driving force behind the club offering him an extension until the end of 2026 on a NSWRL contract.

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Ward made his NRL debut in Round 21 last year, impressing at the top level with a composed kicking game and the impressive ability to get his star comrades around the park.

The star rookie has bought into the rich Rabbitohs culture, admitting he feels right at home at South Sydney, with great delight from his family, who cheered on the bunnies long before he donned the cardinal and myrtle.

"The history behind this club, it's quite remarkable," the Rabbitohs playmaker added.

"I've got the chance to debut for a club like this. My dad, my older brother, they were all South's fans growing up, so when they found out that I signed here, they were pretty stoked.

"Once I made the move up here, all the boys made this place feel like home, which I was really appreciative of."

Despite weighing in on the scales at 73 kilograms, Ward plays well above his body weight, averaging 15 tackles a game in his nine appearances this year.

Bennett is a huge fan of his tough general despite sitting as one of the lightest players in the competition, and equaled him with one of the greatest in our game.

"Allan Langer was 72kg when he played, and he's 73," the Souths coach said to AAP in March.

Bennett remained impressed with Ward when he was given his shot in the NRL, admitting that he wasn't convinced he would progress like he has so early in his time at Redfern.

"He impressed me last year when he got the opportunity to play first grade. This time last year, I didn't think he'd be anywhere near first grade," Bennett said.

"He's much better this year, much more mature.

"His decision making and his confidence in himself (have improved), being able to tell the players from time to time what he wants them to do or where he wants them to be."

The Rabbitohs going deep into the finals will be pivotal in Ward's race for the halfback jersey, especially given recent reports surfacing that Humphreys Perth Bears deal has fallen through.

Although after coming back from a syndesmosis injury occurring in Round 1, Ward hasn't skipped a beat, recording eight try assists and seven line break assists since his return at the start of May.

The Rabbitohs sit in sixth place, with nine wins and seven losses to their 2026 campaign, and are building towards a massive backend of the season when Latrell Mitchell and Alex Johnston re-join the side for their run home.