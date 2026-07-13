The Melbourne Storm has received a massive blow in their race to make the Top 8 this year after the club confirmed star five-eighth Cameron Munster is booked in for knee surgery.

Munster will undergo the knife to repair a cartilage injury in his knee and is expected to miss four to six weeks of action as he works back to his fitness with rehabilitation.

The star five-eighth missed the Storm's most recent encounter against the Gold Coast Titans after playing for the Queensland Maroons in the State of Origin decider in Queensland on Wednesday.

The NSW Blues pulled off a shock victory in front of a boisterous Suncorp Stadium, stealing the shield from under skipper Munster's nose and taking it back to Sydney.

Storm teammates Harry Grant and Trent Loiero both backed up after the Origin encounter for the Victorian club's 22-18 win over the Titans as the club desperately tries to rectify a horror run of losses at the start of the year.

It is expected Tyran Wishart will fill in the five-eighth role while Munster is sidelined.

The handy utility will depart the club at the end of the season in hopes of locking down a starting spot at the Perth Bears.

Joining Wishart on the Storm departure list are Nick Meaney and Will Warbrick, but will receive livewire centre Bronson Xerri on a multi-year deal to re-inject some spark back into his career.

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“I don't know Bronson too well. I've met him two or three times now, but he comes across as a really good guy,” Bellamy said last week.

“I know he's a really good footy player because I've watched him playing for the Bulldogs so he'll be a very welcome addition to the team next year. I'm sure he'll fit in here really well.”

The Storm sit in tenth position on the ladder with eight wins and nine losses to their campaign in 2026 after their shaky start.

The club endured a seven-game losing streak before snapping it against the Wests Tigers in Round 10, and since then has been playing catch-up to chase a spot in the Top 8 come September.

Their next task is travelling to Sydney to face the high-flying Sydney Roosters at Moore Park on Friday.