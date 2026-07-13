Canberra Raiders outside back Michael Asomua has been offered to English Super League clubs as the hunt goes on for a new home.

Rated highluy for his powerful running game, Asomua has made one NRL appearance during his time with the Raiders, but has otherwise been a NSW Cup regular.

The 23-year-old, who was born in New Zealand, stands at just 175 centimetres and weighs in at 94 kilograms, but was in the top three of the NSW Cup for running metres last year during what was a strong season.

Growing up in the Riverina, he moved to Canberra as a high school student, graduating through the junior ranks at the Raiders where he played SG Ball, Jersey Flegg and NSW Cup.

A highly-rated winger, he also played for the Australian Schoolboys and NSW under-19 squad as part of his development, but has failed to see that materialise into an NRL career.

Stuck behind a host of good options in Canberra, he has now decided it's time to move on with his current contract due to expire at the end of the year.

It's understood some NRL clubs have asked about him, but as yet, nothing has been made official, and now Love Rugby League are reporting that he - through his management - has offered his services to clubs in the Northern Hemisphere.

The publication reports that no English clubs are yet interested in Asomua, but it would be a surprise if he doesn't manage to pick up a contract somewhere in either hemisphere given his running game, although he has struggled to find the tryline on a consistent basis, managing just 26 tries in his 88 games at NSW Cup level where he debuted in 2021.

As it stands, the Raiders have the likes of Savelio Tamalae, Xavier Savage, Jed Stuart (who is set to officially re-sign in the coming days) and Sione Fainu on their book for 2027, leaving little hope of Asomua bridging the first-grade side - particularly given the number of centres they have at the club, and the face Sebastian Kris has been used on the wing at times recently.