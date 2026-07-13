The Cronulla Sharks are set to continue their roster overhaul for 2027, with forward Toby Rudolf set to depart the club if he doesn't receive a contract extension offer.

Rudolf has made it well-known publicly he is keen to keep playing at the Sharks, but fresh reports from the Sydney Morning Herald reveal he has been offered a three-year deal with the Catalans Dragons in France for next season.

It is understood the Sharks will have the chance to match the offer before Rudolf makes a decision on where he takes his talents.

Rudolf remains sidelined with a knee injury, unable to audition for a new contract while the side is building nicely for a backend season assault.

The 30-year-old is one of the great personalities in the NRL, and made a lively pitch to PNG Chiefs head of football Michael Chammas to be a part of his inaugural squad for 2028.

The Shire-based team is glowing with confidence after a 66-0 demolition of the Dolphins on Saturday, giving them a helpful boost to their for an against, shooting up into the top four.

Since making his debut in the COVID-affected season in 2020, Rudolf has notched up 132 appearances in the black, white and blue while scoring a try in each of his seasons in the NRL, but has yet to cross the white line this year.

The Sharks came into the 2026 season with a whopping 16 out of 30 players off contract at the end of the season, with Craig Fitzgibbon looking to reshape his squad and move on some key figures for 2027 and beyond.

Loading matchup…

The club waves goodbye at season's end to co-skipper Cameron McInnes (York City Knights), Siosifa Talakai (Bears), and right-side duo Jesse Ramien and Sione Katoa (Cowboys).

Departing centre Ramien is keen to go out with a bang and rectify years gone by when the Sharks have come up short of a grand final appearance.

“When you've got a squad like ours that's been together for a while, and then to have as many players as we do leaving this year, that does get spoken about among us,” Ramien said to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It is going to be a last ride for a few of the guys together. And we've been together so long, it adds to it. You don't want this to be another ‘what if' year.

“We know we've got the squad that can win [a premiership]. We've built that here, but it's about putting the performances in each week so at the end of the season we're able to give it a red-hot crack”.

Fitzgibbon's outfit sits on 10 wins and six losses so far in its 2026 campaign.

The Sharks will host the Newcastle Knights for a place in the top four on Friday, while Rudolf is due back from his knee injury the following week.