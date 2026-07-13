Every week we present 20 thoughts from the week that was. Round 19 produced well beyond that, to the point we had to whittle away some big moments.

The Sharks sent a huge message by thumping the Dolphins 66-0, the Cowboys won a Sunday evening thriller and the Bunnies celebrated Jai Arrow's birthday in spectacular fashion.

Elsewhere the Blues shocked the rugby league world by capturing the State of Origin shield on enemy territory while the two NRLW big guns were finally tested.

The big news this week comes off field though in the form of the Tigers telling Jarome Luai that he's free to leave the club before his PNG move in 2028.

Here are 20 thoughts from NRL Round 19 and beyond.

1. I was shocked to hear news of the Tigers letting Jarome Luai that he's free to leave early, but I do not blame them at all. His future is elsewhere and the club are far from being in "win now" mode so there is no point in keeping a million dollar player on the roster. His salary will allow them to focus elsewhere, upgrade their young stars or target a replacement right away.

2. This early ending really begs the question as to whether the Luai era at the Tigers provided any sort of positive. The signing was massive but it categorically has not worked out. It looks as though many Tigers fans take issue with the fact he blasted Lachlan Galvin for pushing for an early exit only to walk the same path in leaving for PNG. It was 100% the right move to sign him at the time.

3. Daniel Tupou has firmly established himself as one of the greatest wingers of all time. His hattrick on Saturday night, also his 300th NRL game, sees him sit on 194 career tries. This puts him only behind Ken Irvine and Alex Johnston. Brett Morris is the best winger I've ever seen while Brian To'o is a popular choice for modern fans. Tupou is right up there with some very elite company.

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4. Following his leading the Blues to lifting the Origin shield last Wednesday night, do we owe Laurie Daley an apology? The obvious (and only) answer is of course not. He lucked himself into one of the most noteworthy (for being ridiculous) Origin series wins of all time. To his absolute credit though, it was an Origin series win! That can never be taken away from him.

5. Bradman Best must play every single State of Origin decider moving forward. If the Blues want to ensure there are no further deciders they can just name him from the start. Best is batting at 100% in the very biggest games of all and has been breathtaking is all of them.

6. I couldn't believe potential Kangaroos sides for the World Cup didn't have Best's name in them. Kotoni Staggs is a good player but he was exposed in Origin and was handled with ease by the Sharks KL Iro last week. Meanwhile Best is bashing all in front of him. I know Staggs is a right sided player naturally but I'll take Latrell Mitchell at right centre, thank you! Best on the left.

7. Billy Slater is finally under some scrutiny for his selections after another Origin decider being lost, at Suncorp no less. I didn't like the Kurt Capewell and Briton Nikora back row pairing from the get go. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Heilum Luki, Beau Fermor, David Fifita. Just four names that missed out. Nikora played ok. Capewell was good at times but Hudson Young and Liam Martin won that direct battle with ease.

8. Origin 3 was Nathan Cleary's masterpiece. I think he played better in the 2023 Grand Final where he produced the best 25 minutes of individual football I have ever seen. That said, this was a bigger stage with his Origin career and overall legacy on the line. He was flawless in that opening half and saw them home. Critics said he played 60 minutes of lights out footy across 240 minutes. He won two Origin games and a series ... what more can you possibly ask for?

9. The Bunker has become almost comical now. Reed Mahoney rolled, with clear and obvious momentum, into the in goal and scored an obvious try. You just knew the Bunker would slow it down, get out the protractor and rule it off, which they did. Farcical. If the NRL apology hasn't yet come out, it will.

10. Titans coach Josh Hannay may have been correct with his post match comments, that decisions favour the big teams, but that should lead to a fine. I don't have time to sit down and tally each big decision but there is no world in which you can convince me the Panthers, Storm and Roosters of this world aren't a little lucky ... but it's not for a coach to say in the post match.

11. The Wests Tigers talking about a potential deal forManase Fainu seems like way more trouble than what it's worth, but if he is welcomed back after serving his sentence, I have no issues with it. He would have done his time and the law dictates he's allowed a second chance.

12. News of Jamie Humphreys backflipping on his Perth Bears deal is a little concerning. I get that it's a huge move to make, especially at his young age, but what has changed between deciding it was worth it and now? Perth just lost their halfback.

13. Back to Luai quickly, the Parramatta Eels were the team linked to the perennial title winning half. They signed Jonah Pezet for a year to allow Lorenzo Talataina another year to develop. If they sign Luai, it means another year of development for a player with one eye on his 2028 move. I get it, but the Eels are so far from being a title heavyweight that this seems like a roadblock more than an opportunity.

14. Sharks young gun Michael Gabrael has copped a one week suspension for striking, after being sin binned on Sunday afternoon. With Jesse Ramien moving on next year, Gabrael looks a certainty to make his long awaited NRL debut. Unfortunately this incident capped off a shaky month which has me (i.e. his biggest fan) a little worried. Watch this space as I stand by this kid will be special, but he needs to learn from this one.

15. I'm very, very jealous of the football World Cup. The Rugby League World Cup is tiny and let's be honest, largely insignificant. Watch the amount of players who opt out so they're able to rehab or have surgery and be at 100% for Round 1 next year. I love the World Cup, for what it's worth, but I know I'm in the minority. The fact that Origin means more to plays says it all.

16. Nicho Hynes broke a long standing points scoring record for the Sharks on Saturday afternoon. His 30 points saw him top Brett Kimmorley and lead the list of Sharks points scorers in a game. His reaction was literally perfect. You could tell he likely had no idea and to say he was proud to hold a record at a club he loves, well it just warmed this Sharks fans heart.

17. All the talk, and excitement, for the upcoming NRL Tv deal was for nothing. Nothing changes. Same time slots available to free to air customers, same commentators, same shows, same ideas. I thought there was an opportunity to mix it up but I guess we'll just have to learn to love Origin on Channel 9.

18. Despite their incredible season to date, the Sea Eagles sure do lose a lot of close games. They're really starting to miss Dally Cherry-Evans, who was famous for icing these kind of games.

19. The Sharks and Knights pushed the big two NRLW heavyweights over the weekend. The Sharks largely had the better of the Premiership winning Broncos but lacked that class at the end. The Knights were victims of a disgraceful missed forward pass and can count themselves hugely unlucky not to have beaten the Roosters in the end. That said, the Broncos/Roosters Grand Final remains an almost formality.

20. Congrats to all involved in Sunday afternoon's birthday celebration for Jai Arrow. That was special! The game absolutely matched the off-field success also.