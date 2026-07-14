The Melbourne Storm have confirmed the re-signing of rising star Gabriel Satrick through to the end of 2028.

The two-year extension will see the Queensland under-19 representative likely become the undisputed number two to club captain Harry Grant at the club in the hooking role.

Satrick made his NRL debut in Round 12 this season against the Canterbury Bulldogs, playing 25 minutes off the bench where he looked solid.

A Storm pathways player in recent years, he is from North Queensland, having played for the Ipswich Jets in his youth, eventually joining the Melbourne Storm's set-up in 2023.

He has since progressed through the Storm's Jersey Flegg system, where he played a key role in the 2025 premiership and has now scored 4 tries in 13 NSW Cup games during what has been a strong season to date.

That adds to ten appearances last year for the North Sydney Bears - who were then the Storm's feeder club - which he juggled alongside his selections in the successful Jersey Flegg side.

"We're pleased to extend Gabe's contract through until the end of 2028," Melbourne Storm director of football Frank Ponissi said of his re-signing.

"He has progressed through our program since arriving at the Club, working his way through our pathways before making his first-grade debut this year.

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"Gabe is a talented young footballer with plenty of potential, and we're excited to see his continued development in a Storm jersey."

Satrick will continue to have a permanent first-grade path blocked by Grant, who is only 28 years of age and still widely regarded as the best hooker in the game currently.

Grant, who plays for Queensland and Australia, will continue to run the number nine for the club, but Satrick will find opportunities off the bench, and to play more minutes during the State of Origin period, and any time Grant is out injured or suspended.

Satrick and Grant are the only two recognised dummy halves on Melbourne's roster for next year.

Bronson Garlick left for the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the end of 2025, and Tyran Wishart leaves for the Perth Bears at the end of 2026, while utility option Trent Toelau is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with the club.