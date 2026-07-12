The Perth Bears have been building their roster for their inaugural season in 2027, and more news has been released regarding one of their reported signings

Reported back in May by The Daily Telegraph, Jamie Humphreys signed a three-year deal to join the NRL's 18th team.

The signing was never announced by the club, leaving fans speculating as to when it would be officially confirmed.

The Daily Telegraph reported on Saturday afternoon that Humphreys' management informed Perth he won't sign with them.

He will instead return to the market. For Bears officials, it was a surprise given he toured their facilities recently.

Jamie Humphreys can play in the halves and the hooker position, and was likely to be in the halves alongside Toby Sexton.

It will be difficult for the Rabbitohs to sign Humphreys, as their salary cap is tied to Payne Haas' three-year deal, along with Latrell Mitchell.

The club has 25 players on their roster for 2027 and will make extending Cody Walker their priority now.

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With Jonah Glover and Ashton Ward at the club as halves, as well as Bronson Garlick, Peter Mamouzelos and Brandon Smith in the dummy half position, rivals will be looking to add Humphreys to their side.

While planning to compete for a premiership next season, the Rabbitohs have also planned for life without Cody Walker.

They signed Matthew Humphries and Taj Alvarez to deals earlier this year, who play in the halves.

Matthew will be in the top 30 side next season, while Taj will be in the top 30 in 2029.

Charlie Bateup also signed with the Rabbitohs after an impressive season in the Under-17 Harold Mathews Cup, who is the nephew of former NRL player Harry Siejka.

Jamie Humphreys has been named on the bench to play against the Newcastle Knights on Sunday afternoon.