Assisted by a medi-cab, Stephen Crichton was taken off the field amid a devastating 40-16 loss at home to the Canberra Raiders on Saturday night.

During the FOX Sports broadcast, Jake Duke reported the club had concerns about nerve issues, which is not the first time for the Bulldogs captain.

At full-time, Crichton was seen walking around, with the Bulldogs seeing progress despite the initial concerns.

Contact from Raiders forward Noah Martin led Crichton to grab his chest and have a limp right arm.

"He's inside. He's feeling a bit better in there," Canterbury coach Cameron Ciraldo said after the game.

"He did lose feeling down one arm there and was a little bit scary. He wanted to get up, but I think the trainers were just safety first and made him stay there."

"It was pretty chaotic," Kurt Mann said after Ciraldo.

"Stephen's one of our closest mates out there, so (it was) a little bit scary... a few boys went over and checked on him. You know the doctors and the physios were doing a good job on him, and we didn't get too much feedback with him, so we just tried to stay warm and prepare.

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"I think we still had another 15 minutes to go. But (it was) definitely scary to see one of your mates laying there like that."

Ciraldo explained what will happen with Crichton, adding that he experienced a loss of feeling in his body last year, similar to what occurred on Saturday night.

"(It happened as recently as within last couple of years). Something pretty similar, but he'll get a scan and make sure everything is okay," the Bulldogs coach revealed.

Against the Knights last season, Crichton went to make a tackle on Knights forward Jermaine McEwen and ended up staying down in pain. He feared serious damage had occurred to either his shoulder or neck.

"My body has been all right, but that nerve stuff is something small from last year that I was carrying," he explained to the NewsWire at the time.

"It comes and goes sometimes when I get hit right on that spot. It doesn't matter how hard it is, but my whole arm just goes dead.

"It's nothing that I can strap or put a pad on it, so I have to be smart with my tackles.

"I had to go get scans, and it showed that I pinched a nerve up at the back of my head. It's the nerve that attaches to my arm and gives my arm feeling."

The Bulldogs struggled to hold the ball against the Raiders. The home side made 13 errors, with 9 of them in the first half.

With their ninth loss this season, they exceeded the eight losses they had last season. In all nine losses, they have conceded more than 20 points.

When the Bulldogs have won all seven of their games this season, they have conceded 20 points or fewer, and their goal of playing in the finals is getting harder each time they lose, even as the schedule does not get easier.

The Belmore-based side plays the Wests Tigers and then the New Zealand Warriors, followed by the Melbourne Storm and the Sydney Roosters in Round 23.