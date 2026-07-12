Kristian Woolf was left puzzled on Saturday afternoon after the Dolphins suffered a 66-0 club record loss to the Cronulla Sharks.

Conceding 11 tries at Kayo Stadium, the Dolphins were battered defensively and may have lost the appeal of being considered a premiership threat.

For the second time this season, the Dolphins have lost by 50 points or more, after conceding 52 points to the Manly Sea Eagles in Round 5.

No team in the modern era has gone on to win the premiership in the same season they conceded 50 or more points in a match.

When questioned about his side's performance, Woolf said post-match, "There's not much to say."

"Obviously weren't ready to play a tough game of footy tonight, and that showed," he continued.

Woolf was then asked how his side was training leading into the game, to which he wasn't sure how the club's worst loss occurred.

"No, I can't, to be honest. I thought our preparation was good. We've been great for 11 weeks.

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"So I'm not quite sure where that came from tonight... I haven't seen (fatigue); certainly didn't think that before the game."

The Dolphins coach issued an apology to fans regarding their performance.

"Yeah, look, all we can do is apologise. We're a little bit embarrassed for the performance, as I said, not quite sure where it came from," he said.

"As I said before, we have been great for 11 weeks, plenty of things to be really proud of, but we don't tonight."

Dolphins captain Tom Gilbert echoed the same sentiment in the post-match press conference.

"It was embarrassing last time, and it's probably more embarrassing now," he stated about his team's loss.

"We had a real emphasis on making sure those performances don't happen again, let alone happen here. We are sorry for our fans, especially our Redcliffe fans.

"It's disappointing for them as it is disappointing for us... we will bounce back, but we have to address a few things in the short term.

"Like I said, we are just embarrassed for that performance now, and yeah, we just apologise to our fans."

Not only was the loss bad in itself, but they also lost Max Plath during the game, limping to the sideline.

It would be confirmed that he would be out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury.