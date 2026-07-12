Kodi Nikorima remains unsigned for 2027, and there is one team in the NRL that has expressed interest in the 32-year-old.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Wayne Bennett is intrigued by the prospect of coaching Nikorima once again.

The legendary coach spent two years with the Dolphins in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, where Kodi has played since the Dolphins' inaugural season.

In his two seasons coached by Bennett, the playmaker has since become one of Bennett's favourites.

Nikorima played for the Rabbitohs in 2022, the season when Bennett left the club to spend the year putting together the Dolphins roster.

With Cody Walker's future at the club uncertain, signing Nikorima would give them a quality, experienced half they need.

The Dolphins signed George Williams from the Super League, leaving Nikorima without a contract.

The Redcliffe-based club has tabled a deal to keep Nikorima at the club.

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Kodi has played 235 games in his NRL career, starting in 2015 with the Brisbane Broncos, then joining the New Zealand Warriors in 2019 for three seasons before his 12-month stint with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2022.

Nikorima has been in career form at Redcliffe, where he has become a mainstay in the side since he arrived in 2023.

Playing for both Bennett and Kristian Woolf, he hasn't played fewer than 20 games in a season in his time at Redcliffe and is on pace to achieve it again.

This also is not the first playmaker this season from another club that they have attempted to sign to the Rabbitohs for 2027.

Wayne Bennett was interested in Tanah Boyd before he signed an extension with the New Zealand Warriors and sustained an ACL injury.

Talks between the Rabbitohs and Cody Walker have remained at a 'juncture' according to DT, and Nikorima's decision could be dependent on the Rabbitohs' five-eighth.