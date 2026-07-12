Four players have been cited by the NRL Match Review Committee, following Friday and Saturday nights of Round 19.

The judiciary sheet from Friday night's clash at Campbelltown Sports Stadium produced two dangerous contact charges.

Bunty Afoa was hit with a Grade 2 Dangerous Contact charge for an incident in the 12th minute involving Warriors outside back Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

With an early guilty plea, Afoa faces a one-match suspension, ruling him out of the Tigers Round 20 fixture against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

If he challenges and loses at the panel, it would be upgraded to a two-match ban.

James Fisher-Harris was the only other player from Friday night to be cited for a Dangerous Contact, this time for a 36th-minute incident involving Wests Tigers prop Alex Twal.

Unlike Afoa, Fisher-Harris's charge carries a financial penalty.

Fisher-Harris has received a $1,000 fine with an early guilty plea, rising to $1,500 should he choose to contest and lose before the panel.

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Two further charges were handed down from Saturday night's matches.

Sione Katoa was charged with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle for an incident near half-time on Dolphins winger Tevita Naufahu during the Cronulla Sharks' 66-0 victory.

As a first offence, Katoa faces a $1,000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1,500 if he takes it to the panel and is found guilty.

Jordan Samrani is the last player on this list with a charge.

He was charged with a Grade 1 Shoulder Charge for a 37th-minute hit on Roosters centre Billy Smith.

Also, for a first offence, Samrani faces a $1,500 fine with an early guilty plea, increasing to $2,000 if contested unsuccessfully.