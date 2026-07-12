On August 31 last year, Chairman Steve Mace appointed Paul Gallen to the Cronulla Sharks board as an Appointed Director.

Almost one year later, Gallen has confirmed he has quit his role at the club.

The Sharks' great was seated on the Board's Football Committee, which focused on recruitment and retention, operational structures and market insights.

He also contributed to the area of Media & Communications and provided football education to the directors to bridge the gap between a football 'club' and football 'business.'

This was to ensure future Board decisions are informed with a better understanding of football.

Gallen admitted to the media that his role had greater demand than he initially thought, and he thinks he can be better suited to help in different areas.

"The board wasn't exactly what I thought it'd be," Gallen said.

"Now I know how much work goes into it, especially at a club like ours where the directors are really hands-on with management.

Loading matchup…

"Those guys do such an amazing job, and we're extremely lucky to have them. I'll continue to help with the football side of it."

Steve Mace said he still wanted Gallen to stay involved within the club, and he's found a passion for the football program.

"We were fortunate to have Gal involved," Mace said.

"As I said when he joined the board, when Paul puts his mind to something, he's successful well beyond the sporting arena.

"He's decided his passion is working directly with the football program, and we fully support that. He'll continue to be an important part of the club."