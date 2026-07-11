Newcastle Knights hooker Phoenix Crossland has opened up about his reaction to Dylan Brown's record-breaking contract and his experience so far playing with him in the spine.

Brown's arrival at the Knights this year on a historic 10-year deal sparked widespread debate across the NRL, with many questioning whether any player could justify such a lengthy and lucrative contract.

Crossland admitted he was surprised, but said his perspective was very different to that of the wider rugby league public.

“I think when I heard, my reaction was the same as everyone else's, like 10 years is a long time,” he told Zero Tackle.

“But my opinion probably differed a bit from everyone as I had played with him and got to know him through the Kiwis.

“There was a lot of talk like ‘Is he worth it?', well I know he is worth it. When I see him everyday and the work he puts in and what he has brought to this team, the player he is and the person he is, I think it was a great deal.

“We are very grateful he chose us, and I know it's only one year out of ten, but I think the sky is the limit for him and what he can do at this club.”

The other concern people had with Brown was that he would be the club's long-term halfback, despite playing most of his career as a five-eighth.

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The debate of whether a player can switch between the two roles continued to grow every year, and all eyes were on Brown could be successful.

“He is different to a lot of the halves I have played with. A lot of them can be very chaotic and thrive under pressure in different ways. They can be loud and go after a game through talking and just going nuts, but he is very reserved, very calm, and that's when he does his best, as we saw on Sunday,” Crossland told Zero Tackle after their win against the Dolphins.

“That's exactly what we need as a team, because we've got other players like Kalyn, Sandon and Sharpe who are on everything and attacking the game at all times, and then we have Dylan who sits back and chooses his moments perfectly.

“He's just that voice for the team, and I think at the moment we have a good balance in our spine.”

While Brown is helping shape Newcastle's future, the club is also preparing to farewell one of its modern-day greats.

Veteran centre Dane Gagai will return to the Brisbane Broncos at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious Knights career that has spanned more than 200 appearances across two stints.

Crossland admitted it would be difficult seeing one of the club's most influential figures depart.

“I remember when Gag's was initially at the Knights; I was playing Harold Matts and SG Ball, so I was 16 or 17. Then when he came back, I was around 22,” he recalled.

“So it was pretty cool being able to play with Dane Gagai; we were able to form a really good relationship on and off the field.”

“It's a pleasure playing with Gag, and it's very sad to see him leave, but he had to do what's best for his family.”

Despite the disappointment of losing Gagai, Crossland is delighted that the representative star will finish his NRL career where it all began.

“To see him go back to the Broncos, where it all started, I am very happy for him. I think he's too good for the Super League at the moment. Respectfully, I think he has a lot more to give,” Crossland grinned.

“He's just got experience, and he knows what it takes to win big games and be a part of them.

“Overall, he is just a competitor. He doesn't have to say anything; you can just read it from what he is doing on the field. He never missed a training session, like he is 35 or something. I think I miss more than him,” he laughed.

With the Knights firmly in the finals race, Crossland admitted that Gagai's impending departure has become an extra source of motivation within the group.

“Yeah, definitely I think. We speak about it as a team, obviously, what we say is private, but it has been a big motivation. He has been such a big part of this club and, more specifically, the team.

“He has helped grow the club to where it is now, so we want to send him out on a good finish.”

The Knights will look to retain their top four position as they prepare for their Rabbitohs clash this Sunday, followed by a meeting with the Sharks and the Roosters.