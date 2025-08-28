The Canberra Raiders have made a key decision on what their forward pack will look like moving forward, indicating they're in a "win now" window with a key re-signing.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Raiders have locked in Maroons prop Josh Papalii for the 2026 season.

Josh Papalii during Game 3 of the 2025 State of Origin match between the NSW Blues and the QLD Marons. (Photo: Joshua Davis)

It was long speculated that the 33-year-old was on his way out of the nation's capital, and perhaps the NRL in general, after this season, but a change of heart in recent months led to his eventual extension with the Raiders.

The deal, which will see him don the lime green jersey for at least one more year, was a strategic one by Raiders coach Ricky Stuart.

It is clear that Stuart believes his side is in a premiership-contending window and that the experience and leadership Papalii brings will be a key contributor to their success.

This notion is supported by the fact that in re-signing 'Big Papa', the Raiders will lose rising star prop Trey Mooney, who is set to join the Newcastle Knights as a result.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 28: Trey Mooney of the Raiders passes the ball to a team mate during the round eight NRL match between Canberra Raiders and Cronulla Sharks at GIO Stadium, on April 28, 2024, in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Mooney was hoping to earn a starting role at the Raiders in 2026, but with Papalii prolonging his departure, his opportunity at a full-time position in the club's middle has all but vanished.

That is what led the Raiders to grant Mooney a release from the side, which opens the door for a fresh start in the Hunter Valley in 2026.

He is expected to start alongside Daniel Saifiti next year following the departure of Leo Thompson, and will remain in Newcastle for the next three seasons at least.

