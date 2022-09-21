Campbell Graham sat idly back in 2021, watching Alex Johnston cross 30 times in the left corner while Cody Walker registered close to 40 try-assists, admiring his side's left-edge attack.

Now, it's the right-hand side's turn to inflict damage.

It's easy to miss, however the Rabbitohs have transitioned throughout the past two months, as Lachlan Ilias grows in confidence, the Bunnies slowly figuring out there's an entire right edge they can use to attack opposition sides.

While Keaon Koloamatangi spoke earlier in the season about his vow to make the right edge as lethal as the left, Campbell Graham has pushed through the pain of a broken rib the past few weeks to ensure his side won't lay down.

While we all know about the telepathic connection between Johnston, Walker and Latrell Mitchell, the right is earning their own plaudits, three of their six tries coming down that side against Cronulla.

Taane Milne has crossed for four tries in three weeks while the likes of Ilias and Koloamatangi grow in stature, it's unusual to see a 23 year-old as the most experienced NRL player on an edge.

While the Rabbitohs will trot out for their fifth consecutive preliminary final on the weekend, the same can't be said for Graham, who missed the 2020 instalment against eventual runners-up Penrith with a groin injury.

The young centre, in his sixth NRL season, knows how integral it is to keep the opposition guessing as he looks to ensure the right edge is as deadly as their left.

“Having options on both sides in attack makes it harder to defend so it’s huge we pose a threat on the right,” Graham told NRL.com.

“At the back end of the season I was out for a fair portion with injury, so it was hard to build a combination over that period but I feel like the last few weeks we’ve combined pretty nicely.

“It was great to find a little bit of success against the Sharks but that will all mean nothing if we don’t back it up this weekend.”

Graham also heaped praise onto those around him, with those who hammered South Sydney for letting Adam Reynolds walk finally coming around to the move, while Taane Milne has finally found a home six years after making his debut.

“It’s a credit to Lachie and what he brings as halfback, not shying away from opportunities that present themselves on the field,” Graham said.

“This year we’ve been able to show a little bit more of that attack on our side and therefore have a bit of consistency across the park in terms of our attacking options.

“And then we’ve also been able to get a bit of consistency with Taane on the wing, he’s high energy and pretty hostile. I have to try and keep a lid on him sometimes, but he’s been great for our edge.

“I love the energy he brings to the field; it really pumps you up playing alongside him.”

The Rabbitohs' right side will have an added task this weekend, Brian To'o shifting to Penrith's left side to accomodate the inclusion of Charlie Staines into the team.

Not that Graham and co are concerned.