Things got a little boring for Keaon Koloamatangi on the Rabbitohs' right edge last year.

Hands on hips, time and time again he'd watch the combination of Cody Walker, Latrell Mitchell, Dane Gagai and Alex Johnston combine for another South Sydney try while the likes of Campbell Graham and Koloamatangi watched on.

However, Keaon vowed that 2022 would be different.

After allowing the left edge to steal the headlines, Koloamatangi pledged that he would be the man to ensure that the Bunnies right edge would be just as lethal as their left.

“I felt our right side, where I am, was a weak point in our game,” Koloamatangi told nrl.com.

“I’ve taken it upon myself to be a leader on the right side and take more ownership in defending the line.

“It sort of showed last week in keeping the Parra team to zero. They are a great attacking team.”

It's a vow Koloamatangi has stuck with, starting every single game for South Sydney this year on the right edge, and already doubling his career-best tries in a season tally on the way.

Finally hitting their straps after a lacklustre start to 2022, Keaon is confident that South Sydney are heading in the right direction in the lead up to finals footy.

“There’s a lot of belief as we know we’ve got some great players in key positions. As long as we turn up, like we’ve done against Storm, Parra and the Sharks as well, I feel like we’ve got one of the best forward packs in the game.

“Then we have Cody and Latrell at the back who are pretty much the best in the game too.

“We’ve just got to do our job and make it easier for them, because points will come from them.”

The right edge will be further strengthened by the return of stars Lachlan Ilias and Campbell Graham, who have both been named to return from injury on either side of Koloamatangi.