Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has provided the latest on veteran forward Josh Papalii, who only spent ten minutes training on the field ahead of their finals match against the Brisbane Broncos.

Plagued by injury in the lead-up to their match on Sunday against the Broncos, Papalii remains in doubt for the clash but has been doing everything over the past few days to take part in the game.

Speaking on Saturday, Ricky Stuart confirmed that the veteran wouldn't be selected if he is considered a "liability", but will be available if he manages to pass all fitness tests.

Matty Nicholson will replace him if he drops from the line-up.