Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has provided the latest on veteran forward Josh Papalii, who only spent ten minutes training on the field ahead of their finals match against the Brisbane Broncos.
Plagued by injury in the lead-up to their match on Sunday against the Broncos, Papalii remains in doubt for the clash but has been doing everything over the past few days to take part in the game.
Speaking on Saturday, Ricky Stuart confirmed that the veteran wouldn't be selected if he is considered a "liability", but will be available if he manages to pass all fitness tests.
Matty Nicholson will replace him if he drops from the line-up.
"He trained yesterday (Friday). He would need to train better today, though, to play, and I hope he does," the Raiders coach said via The Daily Telegraph.
"He only did about 10 to 15 minutes of yesterday, so we've been training as though he won't be playing all week.
"There's no use in risking him and or playing where he's going to be a liability, and Josh wouldn't play anyhow, if he thought that.
"He said to me yesterday that he wouldn't play if he was a liability."