Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has been reportedly left fuming after the Dolphins snared conditioning coach Jeremy Hickmans from the nation's capital.

While things have been quiet on the player signing front for the Dolphins in the last month, the club announced on Wednesday that they have signed a number of high profile staff members for the inaugural 2023 campaign to work under coach Bennett.

The Dolphins touted the arrival of the bunch of six as a "world-class" support staff for the master coach.

The Daily Telegraph are now reporting however that Raiders coach Ricky Stuart is unimpressed with the departure of Hickmans, who was contracted in the nation's capital.

Hickmans is rated as one of the best conditioning coaches in the game, with the green machine now on the look out for a new figure in the role, joining the departure of Andrew McFadden to the assistant coaching staff.

Stuart himself was believed to be under pressure with the Raiders under the pump and not playing anywhere near their potential, however, a chance to make the finals with two weeks remaining has seen a dramatic turnaround, and wins over the Manly Sea Eagles and Wests Tigers would likely see the club qualify.

Any pressure on Stuart was put to bed with a new contract signed earlier this year.

Full Dolphins support staff

Jeremy Hickmans – Head of Performance

Blake Duncan – Athletic Performance Coach

Elliot Jackson – Athletic Performance Coach

Sam Madden – Head Physiotherapist

Adam Schumacher – Physiotherapist

John Davey – Head of Sports Science and Performance Analysis