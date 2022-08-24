The off-season is still a few weeks away but The Dolphins are continuing preparations for their NRL debut with the unveiling of a world-class support staff to assist master mentor Wayne Bennett.

The game’s newest club has recruited a number of skilled assistants from a wide range of NRL teams and other sports to offer insights and help build a successful team for the 2023 season.

The team includes Jeremy Hickmans, who is the current Head of Performance at the Raiders and has previously worked with Bennett extensively over decades.

Hickmans worked with Bennett during two stints at the Brisbane Broncos and was Head of Performance at the Dragons when the Red V won the 2010 Grand Final under Bennett.

While Hickmans will take a similar Head of Performance role at the Dolphins, he’s also held senior positions with the English Rugby League, Netball Queensland and even Swimming Australia, where he worked with Olympic champion Ariane Titmus.

He’ll be ably assisted by Blake Duncan, who also comes from the Raiders, and current Dragons staff member Elliot Jackson.

The team has also named their physiotherapist staff, with current Australian Kangaroos physio Sam Madden taking the head role after finishing up with the Gold Coast Titans at the end of the 2022 season. He’ll be aided by former Tennis Australia physio Adam Schumacher.

The final piece of the puzzle is John Davey, who will leave the Sharks at the end of the year to join the Dolphins as Head of Sports Science and Performance Analysis.

Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said the club was ecstatic about the appointments.

“We’ve worked really hard at piecing together a world-class staff to ensure the Dolphins are at the cutting edge of performance in our first season in the NRL,” Reader said.

“The Dolphins have already signed the most successful grand final coach in history, and this staff will be great support for him.

“We’ve recruited a group that possess the skills, expertise and experience to give our roster every chance to enjoy a successful debut season in the NRL."

The staff will assemble for the first time in early November.