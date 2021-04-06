Rabbitohs captain Adam Reynolds is reportedly growing angry with the club over stalled contract negotiations.

South Sydney are yet to offer more than the one-year deal already tabled, with Reynolds adamant on a minimum two-year extension.

The Souths are hesitant to sign Reynolds on a longer term deal after a history of signing older players to multi-year deals, who have then retired before the end of the contract.

Channel 9’s Danny Weidler reported that the anger from Reynolds’ camp stems from Souths’ implication that he is injury prone, which could damage contract negotiations with rival clubs.

“There’s growing anger from Reynolds that Souths are trying to lessen his value by implying he has ongoing injury issues,” Weidler said.

“Long time football manager, Mark Ellison, will need to deal with that when he meets with Reynolds’ agent (on Tuesday).”

Following up on Big Sports Breakfast, Weidler spoke of a divide forming between the club and the 210 game veteran.

“The way this is unfolding is going to damage Souths,” he said.

“It’s getting quite ugly.”

Reynolds kissed the club’s badge after scoring a try in the Rabbitohs’ dominant Round 4 win over the Bulldogs, thanking the Rabbitohs fans for their support.

“It’s for the fans, the fans have been terrific,” Reynolds said post game.

“The messages of support have been a bit overwhelming, I didn’t realise I had so much support going around.”

The Cowboys have officially shown interest in the halfback after speaking with his manager last week. While at the Rabbitohs, almost 5,000 fans have signed a petition urging the club to offer the 30-year-old a longer contract.