With Adam Reynolds out-of-contract at the end of the 2021 season, one former Brisbane player is urging the Broncos to go all in.

Currently, Reynolds and South Sydney are at a standstill over contract negotiations, with the 30-year old looking for a three-year contract worth a reported $700,000-per-season.

On the other hand, the Rabbitohs have tabled a one-year contract to Reynolds and have not budged on their stance.

But for Ben Ikin, who played over 150 NRL games, including 55 for the Broncos, told the Daily Telegraph that Brisbane must chase the Bunnies veteran.

“The Broncos should absolutely sign Adam Reynolds… he might be keen to come to Brisbane and could potentially form a great halves combination with Anthony Milford,” he said.

“Given the state of the Broncos, they should be considering signing any quality player at the moment.”

Ikin conceded that Reynolds’ best is most likely behind him, but still believes his consistency in the halves would be more than enough for the Broncos to consider.

“I like his calmness… I like the detail in his game, he is a first-class goalkicker and excellent general-play kicker,” he said.

“Reynolds hasn’t got as many brilliant moments in him as some of the other playmakers in the competition, but the gap between his best and worst performance is pretty small.

“I know it has been a criticism the last few years that he hasn’t been able to take them to the next level, but there is a whole lot of tools that Reynolds has got that would be very useful at the Broncos right now.”

I'm deadset losing sleep over this contract stand-off between Adam Reynolds and the Rabbitohs 😩 — McLaren’s Basement. (@MCLBasement) March 31, 2021

Reynolds has played over 200 games with the Rabbitohs since arriving at the club in 2012.

But his manager Steve Gillis said that he is open to a move up North if the offer was just right.

“Adam is open to all offers… Adam has made it clear he won’t be accepting a one-year term and if things don’t change, I don’t expect him to be at Souths,” he said.

“Adam’s preference is to stay exactly where he is. He is the captain, he has won premierships there and has mates and family there, but if things don’t evolve from Souths’ end, he will have to step up the process with other suitors.

“If he signed a three-year deal, he would be 34. Benji Marshall is 36 this year, so there’s no reason Adam can’t play on beyond another 12 months.”

South Sydney are set to face Canterbury on Good Friday in hope of collecting their third win of the season.