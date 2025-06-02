Brisbane Broncos skipper Adam Reynolds has provided the latest update on his future as he is yet to re-sign with the club or join another team as he runs off-contract at the end of this season.

One of 14 Broncos players off-contract at the end of 2025, Reynolds' future has been clouded for some time. While Brisbane would love to keep him at the club, their salary cap issues mean they are set to make some difficult decisions in the coming months.

This is due to Reynolds, young gun Blake Mozer and representative centres Kotoni Staggs and Selwyn Cobbo all entering the final stages of their contracts.

Continuing to declare his intention to play on in 2026 and not hang up the boots, he has recently been linked with the Wests Tigers, who lost Lachlan Galvin to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Previously confirming that the Tigers had an interest in his services, Reynolds has provided an update on his future, stating that he and the Broncos are still working on a new deal at the moment.

"I'm extremely confident I can go around again. I don't have a thought in me about retiring at the moment," Reynolds told 9News Queensland.

"We're still working through that [contract talks with the Broncos] at the moment but my main focus is to win football games and play good footy. That will sort itself out in the background."

According to past reports from The Courier-Mail, the halfback is set to ink a one-year contract extension to remain at the Broncos, with club officials putting the finishing touches on the deal.

It is understood that only an eleventh-hour collapse will see him play for another team next season, which is extremely unlikely.