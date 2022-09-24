While Reagan Campbell-Gillard is quiet, laid back and unassuming when it comes to his personality, revenge must be on his mind as he continues to prove people wrong with his actions.

Campbell-Gillard was immaculate in his maiden preliminary final victory, scoring a double through flimsy defence as he notched 150 metres and 32 tackles, leading the way for the Eels as they booked a Grand Final ticket against rivals Penrith.

It's easy to forget that just a few short years ago, Reagan was a Panther himself.

The Fijian and Australian international debuted at the foot of the mountains, notching 114 games across five seasons as the moustache-clash hard man quickly made a name for himself, though Penrith let him walk during a long-term deal.

The Panthers may have a strong front-row pairing themselves with Moses Leota and James Fisher-Harris laying the platform weekly, Campbell-Gillard has formed arguably the NRL's best prop pairing alongside Junior Paulo, setting up a mouthwatering clash for Sunday's Grand Final.

But his revenge tour has already begun.

Named in the opening Origin game of the series for New South Wales, 'RCG' didn't do much wrong in the 16-10 loss, though the front-rower was made a scapegoat regardless as Brad Fittler dropped him for Jake Trbojevic.

When the Blues lost Payne Haas for the decider, Fittler must've lost Campbell-Gillard's number as he handed Jordan McLean a debut before a training injury dashed his chance, and Jacob Saifiti waltzed into the side.

Saifiti and Trbojevic may have missed the finals, but it didn't stop RCG dwarfing McLean in every statistic as Fittler watched on from the sidelines.

He may not need more of a motivator besides 'it's a Grand Final', though it's sure to be in the back of Reagan's mind as he looks to not just end his former club's season, but earn his premiership ring in the process.