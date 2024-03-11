Brisbane Broncos vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Brisbane Broncos

Halfback Adam Reynolds is in doubt for the match against his former club but will more than likely be selected. If unavailable, Jock Madden is the obvious choice to replace him, but the club also have youngster Coby Black on their roster

Although he failed a HIA in Las Vegas, Brendan Piakura should be ready to go due to a long turnaround, while Xavier Willison should join the interchange bench after being replaced at the last minute for Round 1 in favour of Martin Taupau, per News Corp.

Projected Round 2 Team: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Selwyn Cobbo 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Fletcher Baker 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Xavier Willison

South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Rabbitohs are not expected to make any major changes but could look to reshuffle their backline this week. After not being able to fly to Las Vegas, Izaac Thompson is expected to return to the team, replacing Richard Kennar.

Projected Round 2 Team: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Jacob Gagai 5. Izaac Thompson 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Sean Keppie 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jai Arrow 13. Cameron Murray 14. Siliva Havili 15. Jacob Host 16. Davvy Moale 17. Thomas Burgess