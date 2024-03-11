Fifteen NRL clubs are gearing up for the second match of the season, while the Wests Tigers will play their first NRL match since being awarded their second consecutive wooden spoon.
Unfortunately, several representatives are in doubt to play this weekend including Cameron Munster, Siosifa Talakai, Josh Addo-Carr and Mitchell Moses, among others.
Brisbane Broncos vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
Halfback Adam Reynolds is in doubt for the match against his former club but will more than likely be selected. If unavailable, Jock Madden is the obvious choice to replace him, but the club also have youngster Coby Black on their roster
Although he failed a HIA in Las Vegas, Brendan Piakura should be ready to go due to a long turnaround, while Xavier Willison should join the interchange bench after being replaced at the last minute for Round 1 in favour of Martin Taupau, per News Corp.
Projected Round 2 Team: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Selwyn Cobbo 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Fletcher Baker 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Xavier Willison
The Rabbitohs are not expected to make any major changes but could look to reshuffle their backline this week. After not being able to fly to Las Vegas, Izaac Thompson is expected to return to the team, replacing Richard Kennar.
Projected Round 2 Team: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Jacob Gagai 5. Izaac Thompson 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Sean Keppie 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jai Arrow 13. Cameron Murray 14. Siliva Havili 15. Jacob Host 16. Davvy Moale 17. Thomas Burgess