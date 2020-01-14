The Wests Tigers have signed Eels teenager Stefano Utoikamanu on a three-year deal from 2021.

And according to a report by The Daily Telegraph, they are keen to bring the prop over for this season.

Parramatta rejected the Tigers’ release to request the 19-year old in November, believing that he will boost their chances of success in 2020.

It is understood that Utoikamanu wants to depart the Eels immediately and the Tigers will continue to negotiate in the hope of securing a release.

Michael Maguire’s side needs an enforce following Ben Matulino’s retirement and Utoikamanu could be the perfect replacement.

The rising talent is yet to make his NRL debut but has been a stand out at Parra’s pre-season training.

He impressed in the Canterbury Cup for Wentworthville last season, scoring two tries and running for 1602 metres and 604.8 post-contact metres from 17 games.