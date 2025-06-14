The release date for the highly-anticipated 'Rugby League 26' video game has been revealed and will be available to audiences in just over a month.

In a statement on Saturday, the video game (available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC) will be released on July 17 and will feature all NRL/NRLW clubs and Super League teams in both the men's and women's competitions.

It is understood that the game will include a Pro Team mode, modern graphics, realistic gameplay mechanics, and fully licensed teams, competitions, and stadiums from across the rugby league universe.

“Rugby League deserves a world-class video game, and Rugby League 26 delivers exactly that," Rugby League Commerical Managing Director Rhodri Jones said.

"We're excited to see our Super League and Women's Super League clubs and players represented in such detail and realism, competing on the same level as the best clubs and stars of the Rugby League world ahead of this autumn's Ashes series.”

Called 'Rugby League 26', the game is the first since 2017 when Big Ant released Rugby League Live 4. Since then, the studio has focused on rugby union, AFL and cricket games.

The first console rugby league game was released in 2003, with Rugby League 26 being the eighth major console game released for the code, with Big Ant producing the last three, being Rugby League Live 3 (2017), Rugby League Live 2 (2012) and Rugby League Live (2010).

"Every part of Rugby League 26 is driven by authenticity and depth," CEO of Big Ant Studios Ross Symons added.

"From the expanded Career Mode to the Pro Team feature and advanced customisation tools, this game marks a new standard for Rugby League in interactive entertainment.”