Cameron Munster's contract saga looks set to extend past November 1 as the Kangaroos' five-eighth prepares for his second Rugby League World Cup.

The Melbourne half's future has been the talk of the rugby league town over the past year, especially with the introduction of the Dolphins, and it appears there's no finish line in sight, Munster admitting even he's clueless over where he'll play in 2024.

Under contract at the Melbourne Storm for 2023, a potential exit could be disastrous for the Victorian club, as rumours swirl that head coach Craig Bellamy's 21st season at the helm will be his last before hanging up the clipboard.

While the Storm have just about reached the $1 million per season mark to retain their No. 6, both the Dolphins and the Wests Tigers are ready to make Munster the highest paid player in the game as both clubs look to turn their fortunes around.

On the cusp of flying out to England for World Cup commitments, Munster isn't too stressed about the urgency of the deal.

“I was on the fence. It's nothing towards Melbourne or anyone else, I just want to make the right decision for my family,” Munster told The Daily Telegraph.

“I wanted to make sure before the World Cup, but unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be. Things don't always go to plan.

“We're probably looking more towards November 1 now. It's going to be an interesting time.

“I'll hopefully make a decision soon. I might back a decision by then, or I might keep people waiting. Who knows?”

Despite the monstrous offers waiting on the other side of November 1, the marquee man is adamant that his salary won't decide the deal.

“It's not money,” Munster replied when quizzed about his future.

“I've been lucky enough to be in a competitive team for eight or nine years and played plenty of prelim finals.

“To bow out like we did this year is a sour taste in the mouth, but I just want to make sure that I pick the right decision and play some competitive footy because I hate losing, as everyone does when they play professional sport.

“I want to make sure I'm still enjoying my footy and not losing every week.

“Money's not everything, but after seeing Penrith win the grand final, it makes me really want to win it again.

“I don't know where that's going to be, but I'll make that decision before November 1, or if not, after November 1.”

While Wests Tigers have struggled for over a decade now, the Dolphins and Melbourne are unknown past 2023 in terms of what they'll deliver on-field. The NRL's newest franchise has struggled on the recruitment front, while the Storm seem to finally be deteriorating after decades of dominance.

Especially after his Wally Lewis Medal effort in 2020, Munster is a borderline celebrity in Queensland, another factor in his final decision.

“I'd probably get noticed a lot more in Queensland than what I would be in Melbourne and Sydney,” he said.

“I've noticed that a lot since I've been in Sydney and in Queensland as well.

“That obviously plays a big part if I can go out and have a coffee and enjoy myself and eat my food (without being stopped every five seconds).

“That's one of the things to take into consideration but, at the end of the day, we play footy for kids and fans. There are positives and negatives, but I'll make the decision when the time's right.”