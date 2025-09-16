The teams are in for the NRL semi-finals, with the Canterbury Bulldogs the team to provide the most talking points.

Following their loss to the Melbourne Storm in last weekend's qualifying final, it was feared that as many as five players could miss out, but only one has not been named in the 22-man squad to clash with the Penrith Panthers.

The Cronulla Sharks and Penrith Panthers will both be left to hope that players are able to return, while the Canberra Raiders may also have questions to answer.

Here are the key talking points from the team lists for the semi-finals.

Canberra Raiders

The Raiders are unchanged for the game against the Sharks.

A six-day turnaround from their 94-minute instant classic could leave some question marks. Matty Nicholson, Danny Levi, Trey Mooney, Ethan Sanders and Chevy Stewart are the five reserves on standby.

Cronulla Sharks

The Sharks are also unchanged.

They will be hopeful of a return for Thomas Hazelton, who was a late out last week but has been named in the reserves for the semi-final.

If he plays, he would likely take the spot of Braden Hamlin-Uele. Briton Nikora was also only a last-minute inclusion last week, so he could also be at risk.

Daniel Atkinson remains 18th man.

Canterbury Bulldogs

