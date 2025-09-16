The teams are in for the NRL semi-finals, with the Canterbury Bulldogs the team to provide the most talking points.
Following their loss to the Melbourne Storm in last weekend's qualifying final, it was feared that as many as five players could miss out, but only one has not been named in the 22-man squad to clash with the Penrith Panthers.
The Cronulla Sharks and Penrith Panthers will both be left to hope that players are able to return, while the Canberra Raiders may also have questions to answer.
Here are the key talking points from the team lists for the semi-finals.
» All four semi-final team lists in full
2025-09-20T09:50:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2025-09-20T09:50:00Z
CRO
Canberra Raiders
- The Raiders are unchanged for the game against the Sharks.
- A six-day turnaround from their 94-minute instant classic could leave some question marks. Matty Nicholson, Danny Levi, Trey Mooney, Ethan Sanders and Chevy Stewart are the five reserves on standby.
Cronulla Sharks
- The Sharks are also unchanged.
- They will be hopeful of a return for Thomas Hazelton, who was a late out last week but has been named in the reserves for the semi-final.
- If he plays, he would likely take the spot of Braden Hamlin-Uele. Briton Nikora was also only a last-minute inclusion last week, so he could also be at risk.
- Daniel Atkinson remains 18th man.
2025-09-21T06:05:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2025-09-21T06:05:00Z
PEN
Canterbury Bulldogs
- The Bulldogs have made plenty of changes. Of note though is that Stephen Crichton and Marcelo Montoya are both named in the reserves and a chance of playing.
- Enari Tuala is out.
- The changes to the backline see Bronson Xerri return from a concussion at centre, and Matt Burton slide to centre from five-eighth.
- Lachlan Galvin moves from halfback to five-eighth, and Toby Sexton is promoted from the bench to halfback. Reed Mahoney is the new face on the bench.
- The forward pack is unchanged. Viliame Kikau has been named despite an eye socket injury.
- Samuel Hughes is likely the forward on standby if Kikau is unable to play, with Josh Curran likely to shuffle to the second-row.
Penrith Panthers
- The Panthers are the third of four unchanged teams this weekend, but will be hoping Mitch Kenny is fit.
- Kenny has been named on the reserves list and would be a straight swap for Luke Sommerton if he is able to play.