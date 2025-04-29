The teams are in for Magic Round, with a host of teams making a number of big calls ahead of the biggest rugby league celebration of the year.
The South Sydney Rabbitohs, St George Illawarra Dragons and Gold Coast Titans are the biggest of those changes, while a number of players also make their returns around the competition from an injury-plagued start to the year.
Here are all the changes for this week.
2025-05-02T08:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
CRO
2025-05-02T08:00:00Z
PAR
Cronulla Sharks
- Kayal Iro is back from a hamstring injury. Mawene Hiroti was injured last weekend so is out this time around.
- Braden Hamlin-Uele is also back on the bench. Tuku Hau Tapuha is the man to make way.
- No other changes for the Sharks despite their ordinary showing against the Tigers.
Parramatta Eels
- The Eels head to Magic Round off the bye. Kelma Tuilagi is suspended, with Charlie Guymer recalled.
- Interestingly, Guymer goes straight into the second row, jumping the other bench players.
- Ryan Matterson is the 18th man.
- Bryce Cartwright is also among the reserves, but there is no sign of Shaun Lane who is currently on leave.
2025-05-02T10:05:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
SYD
2025-05-02T10:05:00Z
DOL
Sydney Roosters
- The Roosters have made no changes.
- Trent Robinson's comments regarding Mark Nawaqanitawase and Billy Smith hold true. They will get the chance to continue improving with Dominic Young overlooked.
The Dolphins
- Daniel Saifiti is out to a shoulder injury. Felise Kaufusi makes his return in the forward pack from injury.
- Jeremy Marshall-King is back as well. Ray Stone drops to the bench.
- Sean O'Sullivan and Kenny Bromwich are dropped, with Kurt Donoghoe also back and set to line up on the interchange bench.
2025-05-03T05:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
SOU
2025-05-03T05:00:00Z
NEW
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- The suspended Latrell Mitchell is replaced by Jye Gray at fullback.
- Jack Wighton makes the move to five-eighth where he will partner Jayden Sullivan.
- That means Lewis Dodd is overlooked for a spot in the 17, while Euan Aitken goes from back-row to centre, and Tallis Duncan is promoted into the starting side.
- Jai Arrow remains at lock, with Lachlan Hubner to return on the bench.
- Fletcher Myers and Liam Le Blanc join the bench with Siliva Havili the other player out.
Newcastle Knights
- Jacob Saifiti and Adam Elliott are both back. Saifiti starts at prop, Elliott will be on the bench.
- Tyson Frizell moves back to lock, Mat Croker goes to the bench, and both Tyrone Thompson and Thomas Cant drop out of the side.
- Newcastle's changing halves show no signs of settling. Tyson Gamble (who missed last weekend with a broken nose) is in the reserves list. Jackson Hastings misses the 22 again.
2025-05-03T07:30:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
NZW
2025-05-03T07:30:00Z
NQL
New Zealand Warriors
- An interchange swap for the Warriors, with Te Maire Martin to play off the bench in place of Jacob Laban, who misses the 22.
- The late swaps from last week - Marata Niukore to prop, Leka Halasima to the second-row and Jackson Ford to the bench - stay the same for their clash with the Cowboys.
North Queensland Cowboys
- No changes for the Cowboys.
- Harrison Edwards holds his place on the bench after being a late inclusion last week.
- Zac Laybutt still can't crack the side and remains at 18th man.
2025-05-03T09:45:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
WST
2025-05-03T09:45:00Z
STI
Wests Tigers
- No changes for the Tigers heading into this one.
- Lachlan Galvin looks as if he will be a permanent fixture moving forward after being dropped for a week after he made the call to leave the club.
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Shane Flanagan has pulled the trigger on his underperforming attack, dropping Lachlan Ilias to the reserves.
- Lyhkan King-Togia, usually a five-eighth, takes over in the number seven.
- Sione Fainu has also been surprisingly dropped from the 22. Corey Allan returns to first-grade in his place giving the Dragons some extra experience.
- Hamis Stewart is back from concussion and straight into the starting side at prop. Jack de Belin goes to the bench, and Blake Lawrie is the man to miss out.
- Loko Pasifiki Tonga remains close to a first-grade debut as 18th man. Rugby convert Nathan Lawson is number 19.
2025-05-04T03:50:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
GLD
2025-05-04T03:50:00Z
CAN
Gold Coast Titans
- In one of the big surprises of the weekend, David Fifita has been dropped by Des Hasler.
- Brock Gray is also out with an ACL injury.
- Jaimin Jolliffe is the other player out with suspension.
- That all opens up three spots on the bench, with Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, Klese Haas and Josiah Pahulu the new players. It will be Pahulu's first NRL game for 2025 in what has widely been rumoured to be his final season with the Gold Coast.
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Suspension carnage has hit Belmore. Matt Burton, Josh Curran and Sitili Tupouniua are all out.
- Bailey Hayward is promoted to five-eighth, Daniel Suluka-Fifita jumps the queue to start at prop, and the other two spots on the bench are claimed by Kurtis Morrin and Blake Taaffe.
- Lipoi Hopoi is the 18th man, and Jake Turpin also features among the reserves.
2025-05-04T06:05:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
PEN
2025-05-04T06:05:00Z
BRI
Penrith Panthers
- Casey McLean continues to be the man on the outer in the outside backs at Penrith, dropped this week for Luke Garner who returns from concussion at centre.
- Blaize Talagi hangs onto the number six jersey, while Luke Sommerton is back at hooker after being a late demotion to the bench last week for Brad Schneider, who misses this week's squad.
- Trent Toelau is the new face on the bench, while Daine Laurie is 18th man again.
Brisbane Broncos
- Jordan Riki is back in the second-row, with Brendan Piakura back to the bench and Tyson Smoothy to 18th man.
- Not overly surprising, but there are no other changes for the Broncos.
2025-05-04T08:25:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
MEL
2025-05-04T08:25:00Z
CBR
Melbourne Storm
- Sua Fa'alogo has been cleared of concussion and will play.
- Tui Kamikamica is back from injury as well, replacing Lazarus Vaalepu.
- Still no sign of Will Warbrick, but Nelson Asofa-Solomona is on the reserves again after returning through the QLD Cup last weekend.
Canberra Raiders
- No changes for the Raiders.