The teams are in for Magic Round, with a host of teams making a number of big calls ahead of the biggest rugby league celebration of the year.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs, St George Illawarra Dragons and Gold Coast Titans are the biggest of those changes, while a number of players also make their returns around the competition from an injury-plagued start to the year.

ROUND 9 TEAMS IN FULL

Here are all the changes for this week.

 2025-05-02T08:00:00Z 
    $1.50   SHARKS TO WIN
 
EELS TO WIN   $2.60    
Suncorp Stadium
CRO   
 2025-05-02T08:00:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLSharksEels
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Cronulla Sharks

  • Kayal Iro is back from a hamstring injury. Mawene Hiroti was injured last weekend so is out this time around.
  • Braden Hamlin-Uele is also back on the bench. Tuku Hau Tapuha is the man to make way.
  • No other changes for the Sharks despite their ordinary showing against the Tigers.

Parramatta Eels

 2025-05-02T10:05:00Z 
    $1.90   ROOSTERS TO WIN
 
DOLPHINS TO WIN   $1.90    
Suncorp Stadium
SYD   
 2025-05-02T10:05:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLRoostersDolphins
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Sydney Roosters

The Dolphins

 2025-05-03T05:00:00Z 
    $1.77   RABBITOHS TO WIN
 
KNIGHTS TO WIN   $2.05    
Suncorp Stadium
SOU   
 2025-05-03T05:00:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLSouthsKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Newcastle Knights

 2025-05-03T07:30:00Z 
    $2.00   WARRIORS TO WIN
 
COWBOYS TO WIN   $1.80    
Suncorp Stadium
NZW   
 2025-05-03T07:30:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLWarriorsCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

New Zealand Warriors

North Queensland Cowboys

  • No changes for the Cowboys.
  • Harrison Edwards holds his place on the bench after being a late inclusion last week.
  • Zac Laybutt still can't crack the side and remains at 18th man.
 2025-05-03T09:45:00Z 
    $1.80   WESTS TIGERS TO WIN
 
DRAGONS TO WIN   $2.00    
Suncorp Stadium
WST   
 2025-05-03T09:45:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLTigersDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Wests Tigers

  • No changes for the Tigers heading into this one.
  • Lachlan Galvin looks as if he will be a permanent fixture moving forward after being dropped for a week after he made the call to leave the club.

St George Illawarra Dragons

 2025-05-04T03:50:00Z 
    $4.00   TITANS TO WIN
 
BULLDOGS TO WIN   $1.25    
Suncorp Stadium
GLD   
 2025-05-04T03:50:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLTitansBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Gold Coast Titans

Canterbury Bulldogs

 2025-05-04T06:05:00Z 
    $2.35   PANTHERS TO WIN
 
BRONCOS TO WIN   $1.60    
Suncorp Stadium
PEN   
 2025-05-04T06:05:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLPanthersBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Penrith Panthers

Brisbane Broncos

 2025-05-04T08:25:00Z 
    $1.50   STORM TO WIN
 
RAIDERS TO WIN   $2.60    
Suncorp Stadium
MEL   
 2025-05-04T08:25:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLStormRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Melbourne Storm

Canberra Raiders

  • No changes for the Raiders.