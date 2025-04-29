The teams are in for Magic Round, with a host of teams making a number of big calls ahead of the biggest rugby league celebration of the year.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs, St George Illawarra Dragons and Gold Coast Titans are the biggest of those changes, while a number of players also make their returns around the competition from an injury-plagued start to the year.

ROUND 9 TEAMS IN FULL

Here are all the changes for this week.

Cronulla Sharks

Kayal Iro is back from a hamstring injury. Mawene Hiroti was injured last weekend so is out this time around.

Braden Hamlin-Uele is also back on the bench. Tuku Hau Tapuha is the man to make way.

No other changes for the Sharks despite their ordinary showing against the Tigers.

Parramatta Eels

The Eels head to Magic Round off the bye. Kelma Tuilagi is suspended, with Charlie Guymer recalled.

Interestingly, Guymer goes straight into the second row, jumping the other bench players.

Ryan Matterson is the 18th man.

Bryce Cartwright is also among the reserves, but there is no sign of Shaun Lane who is currently on leave.

Sydney Roosters

The Roosters have made no changes.

Trent Robinson's comments regarding Mark Nawaqanitawase and Billy Smith hold true. They will get the chance to continue improving with Dominic Young overlooked.

The Dolphins

Daniel Saifiti is out to a shoulder injury. Felise Kaufusi makes his return in the forward pack from injury.

Jeremy Marshall-King is back as well. Ray Stone drops to the bench.

Sean O'Sullivan and Kenny Bromwich are dropped, with Kurt Donoghoe also back and set to line up on the interchange bench.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Newcastle Knights

New Zealand Warriors

An interchange swap for the Warriors, with Te Maire Martin to play off the bench in place of Jacob Laban, who misses the 22.

The late swaps from last week - Marata Niukore to prop, Leka Halasima to the second-row and Jackson Ford to the bench - stay the same for their clash with the Cowboys.

North Queensland Cowboys

No changes for the Cowboys.

Harrison Edwards holds his place on the bench after being a late inclusion last week.

Zac Laybutt still can't crack the side and remains at 18th man.

Wests Tigers

No changes for the Tigers heading into this one.

Lachlan Galvin looks as if he will be a permanent fixture moving forward after being dropped for a week after he made the call to leave the club.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Gold Coast Titans

In one of the big surprises of the weekend, David Fifita has been dropped by Des Hasler.

Brock Gray is also out with an ACL injury.

Jaimin Jolliffe is the other player out with suspension.

That all opens up three spots on the bench, with Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, Klese Haas and Josiah Pahulu the new players. It will be Pahulu's first NRL game for 2025 in what has widely been rumoured to be his final season with the Gold Coast.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Penrith Panthers

Casey McLean continues to be the man on the outer in the outside backs at Penrith, dropped this week for Luke Garner who returns from concussion at centre.

Blaize Talagi hangs onto the number six jersey, while Luke Sommerton is back at hooker after being a late demotion to the bench last week for Brad Schneider, who misses this week's squad.

Trent Toelau is the new face on the bench, while Daine Laurie is 18th man again.

Brisbane Broncos

Jordan Riki is back in the second-row, with Brendan Piakura back to the bench and Tyson Smoothy to 18th man.

Not overly surprising, but there are no other changes for the Broncos.

Melbourne Storm

Canberra Raiders