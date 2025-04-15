The Round 7 NRL team lists are in, and it's changes galore across the competition.

There are new-look half-combinations, several key returns, and some big surprises with players being dropped.

The Eels forward pack continues to be a living, breathing mystery, while Ivan Cleary has also made a key change at the Penrith Panthers.

Here are all the changes for Round 7.

ROUND 7 NRL TEAM LISTS

Manly Sea Eagles

No major changes for the Sea Eagles, but Jason Saab is back on the wing as he returns from an ankle injury.

Clayton Faulalo is the man to make way, but he remains the 18th man.

The forward pack remains the same despite constant chopping and changing over the opening rounds.

St. George Illawarra Dragons

The Dragons have lost Christian Tuipulotu to an ankle injury.

Last week's 18th man, Mat Feagai, moves into the starting side.

Sione Finau is the new 18th man.

Canterbury Bulldogs

A big in for the bulldogs with Matt Burton to return from a knee injury.

Viliame Kikau was also due back this week, but is only named among the reserves.

Bailey Hayward drops back to the bench after filling in at five-eighth. Blake Taaffe reverts to 18th man.

Sitili Tupouniua is also back from suspension, with Harry Hayes out.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Dolphins

No changes for the Dolphins.

Ray Stone was tipped to return to the side after a suspension, but was only named in jersey 18 by Kristian Woolf.

Melbourne Storm

New Zealand Warriors

Brisbane Broncos

A straight swap in the second-row for the Broncos. Jordan Riki is back from suspension, Jack Gosiewski is out with suspension.

Tyson Smoothy wins a spot on the bench, replacing Martin Taupau in the only other change.

Deine Mariner is the 18th man as he continues to search for a way into the side, while Blake Mozer is also among the reserves.

Sydney Roosters

Penrith Panthers

There is plenty happening at the Panthers, but the biggest surprise is Izack Tago being axed to the bench.

Luke Garner starts in his place, while Casey McLean also moves into the centres, with Thomas Jenkins to line up on the wing.

Mitch Kenny is back from injury as well, named to start at hooker with Luke Sommerton missing out but still among the reserves.

Gold Coast Titans

Canberra Raiders

Just a single swap for the Raiders with Zac Hosking to return via the interchange bench for Simi Sasagi, who misses out.

Newcastle Knights

Cronulla Sharks

No changes for the Sharks.

Addin Fonua-Blake is no guarantee of playing after picking up a groin issue in Perth. If he misses out, Thomas Hazelton or Toby Rudolf will start, with 18th man Tuku Hau Tapuha likely to join the bench.

Wests Tigers

The news that Lachlan Galvin will be dropped has been confirmed. Latu Fainu is also unavailable, so Adam Doueihi will play at halfback with Jarome Luai at five-eighth.

It'll be Luai's first game at five-eighth since joining the Tigers, having played at halfback so far this year.

Brent Naden is back as well, so he takes the vacant centre spot left by Doueihi.

Jeral Skelton misses out with a hamstring problem. Luke Laulilii comes in on the wing.

Parramatta Eels