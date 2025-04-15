The Round 7 NRL team lists are in, and it's changes galore across the competition.
There are new-look half-combinations, several key returns, and some big surprises with players being dropped.
The Eels forward pack continues to be a living, breathing mystery, while Ivan Cleary has also made a key change at the Penrith Panthers.
Here are all the changes for Round 7.
2025-04-17T09:50:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2025-04-17T09:50:00Z
STI
Manly Sea Eagles
- No major changes for the Sea Eagles, but Jason Saab is back on the wing as he returns from an ankle injury.
- Clayton Faulalo is the man to make way, but he remains the 18th man.
- The forward pack remains the same despite constant chopping and changing over the opening rounds.
St. George Illawarra Dragons
- The Dragons have lost Christian Tuipulotu to an ankle injury.
- Last week's 18th man, Mat Feagai, moves into the starting side.
- Sione Finau is the new 18th man.
2025-04-18T06:05:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2025-04-18T06:05:00Z
SOU
Canterbury Bulldogs
- A big in for the bulldogs with Matt Burton to return from a knee injury.
- Viliame Kikau was also due back this week, but is only named among the reserves.
- Bailey Hayward drops back to the bench after filling in at five-eighth. Blake Taaffe reverts to 18th man.
- Sitili Tupouniua is also back from suspension, with Harry Hayes out.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Cody Walker is back from a hamstring injury in a much-needed boost for the Rabbitohs.
- He will play at halfback, with Latrell Mitchell at five-eighth, and Jack Wighton remains in the centres.
- Jayden Sullivan played at halfback last week but is out suspended.
- Campbell Graham is also back from injury, slotting in on the wing for Alex Johnsto,n who is out.
- Liam Le Blanc loses his spot on the bench to Lewis Dodd, who will line up for his first NRL game.
- Sean Keppie has been named but could be suspended at the judiciary on Tuesday evening. If he misses out, Davvy Moale will likely start, with Le Blanc winning his spot back on the bench.
- Josh Schuster has been named among the reserves for the first time.
2025-04-18T10:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
2025-04-18T10:00:00Z
MEL
The Dolphins
- No changes for the Dolphins.
- Ray Stone was tipped to return to the side after a suspension, but was only named in jersey 18 by Kristian Woolf.
Melbourne Storm
- Big worries for the Storm, with Will Warbrick and Nelson Asofa-Solomona still unable to return from concussions.
- Jahrome Hughes has been named despite a shoulder issue.
- Sua Fa'alogo comes in on the wing, with Moses Leo out. Grant Anderson shuffles into the centres.
2025-04-19T07:30:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZW
2025-04-19T07:30:00Z
BRI
New Zealand Warriors
- James Fisher-Harris is out with a pectoral muscle injury. The severity is yet to be confirmed by the Warriors at the time of writing.
- Jackson Ford shuffles into the front row, and Jacob Laban gets a spot on the bench.
- Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is out with a concussion, Rocco Berry misses with a suspension, and the Warriors' backline depth is at the end of the rope.
- Taine Tuaupiki moves from the wing to fullback, Edward Kosi comes in on the wing, Kurt Capewell moves from the second-row to centre, and Leka Halasima starts in the forwards, with Te Maire Martin gaining a spot on the bench for the first time this year.
Brisbane Broncos
- A straight swap in the second-row for the Broncos. Jordan Riki is back from suspension, Jack Gosiewski is out with suspension.
- Tyson Smoothy wins a spot on the bench, replacing Martin Taupau in the only other change.
- Deine Mariner is the 18th man as he continues to search for a way into the side, while Blake Mozer is also among the reserves.
2025-04-19T09:35:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2025-04-19T09:35:00Z
PEN
Sydney Roosters
- It was tipped last weekend that Mark Nawaqanitawase's return would be at the expense of Dominic Young, however, Billy Smith's suspension makes it an easy decision for Trent Robinson.
- Victor Radley played from the bench last weekend but starts at lock this time around, with Salesi Foketi playing from the pine.
- Chad Townsend remains in the reserves after Hugo Savala played strongly at halfback last weekend.
Penrith Panthers
- There is plenty happening at the Panthers, but the biggest surprise is Izack Tago being axed to the bench.
- Luke Garner starts in his place, while Casey McLean also moves into the centres, with Thomas Jenkins to line up on the wing.
- Mitch Kenny is back from injury as well, named to start at hooker with Luke Sommerton missing out but still among the reserves.
2025-04-20T04:00:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2025-04-20T04:00:00Z
CBR
Gold Coast Titans
- Three ins for the Titans, with Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (suspension), Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui (ankle injury) and Phillip Sami (thigh injury) all returning.
- Tino starts at lock, as was the case over the opening rounds, with Chris Randall dropping back to the bench.
- Jojo Fifita's return sees Phillip Sami slide into the centres and Beau Fermor go back to the second-row, with Klese Haas back to the bench.
- Arama Hau drops out of the side for the return of Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui.
- Allan Fitzgibbon and Brock Gray are the other two players out.
Canberra Raiders
- Just a single swap for the Raiders with Zac Hosking to return via the interchange bench for Simi Sasagi, who misses out.
2025-04-20T06:05:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2025-04-20T06:05:00Z
CRO
Newcastle Knights
- The injury-ravaged Knights welcome back Tyson Gamble and James Schiller.
- Gamble starts at halfback, Phoenix Crossland drops to hooker, Jayden Brailey from hooker to the bench, and Matt Arthur misses out.
- Schiller's return sees Kyle McCarthy miss out.
- Tyrone Thompson drops back to the bench with Mat Croker starting at lock and Tyson Frizell at prop.
- Jack Cogger is named on the reserves list as he aims to return.
Cronulla Sharks
- No changes for the Sharks.
- Addin Fonua-Blake is no guarantee of playing after picking up a groin issue in Perth. If he misses out, Thomas Hazelton or Toby Rudolf will start, with 18th man Tuku Hau Tapuha likely to join the bench.
2025-04-21T06:00:00Z
CommBank Stadium
WST
2025-04-21T06:00:00Z
PAR
Wests Tigers
- The news that Lachlan Galvin will be dropped has been confirmed. Latu Fainu is also unavailable, so Adam Doueihi will play at halfback with Jarome Luai at five-eighth.
- It'll be Luai's first game at five-eighth since joining the Tigers, having played at halfback so far this year.
- Brent Naden is back as well, so he takes the vacant centre spot left by Doueihi.
- Jeral Skelton misses out with a hamstring problem. Luke Laulilii comes in on the wing.
Parramatta Eels
- Mitchell Moses is back for the first time this year.
- He takes the spot of Dean Hawkins at halfback.
- Jack Williams is back early from a knee injury and slots in at prop.
- Kelma Tuilagi is back as well, so he goes to the second row.
- Matt Doorey and Luca Moretti play from the bench.
- Shaun Lane, Joe Ofahengaue, Ryan Matterson and Charlie Guymer all miss out.