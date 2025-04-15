The Round 7 NRL team lists are in, and it's changes galore across the competition.

There are new-look half-combinations, several key returns, and some big surprises with players being dropped.

The Eels forward pack continues to be a living, breathing mystery, while Ivan Cleary has also made a key change at the Penrith Panthers.

Here are all the changes for Round 7.

ROUND 7 NRL TEAM LISTS

 2025-04-17T09:50:00Z 
    $1.60   SEA EAGLES TO WIN
 
DRAGONS TO WIN   $2.35    
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2025-04-17T09:50:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLManlyDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Manly Sea Eagles

  • No major changes for the Sea Eagles, but Jason Saab is back on the wing as he returns from an ankle injury.
  • Clayton Faulalo is the man to make way, but he remains the 18th man.
  • The forward pack remains the same despite constant chopping and changing over the opening rounds.

St. George Illawarra Dragons

  • The Dragons have lost Christian Tuipulotu to an ankle injury.
  • Last week's 18th man, Mat Feagai, moves into the starting side.
  • Sione Finau is the new 18th man.
 2025-04-18T06:05:00Z 
    $1.30   BULLDOGS TO WIN
 
RABBITOHS TO WIN   $3.55    
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2025-04-18T06:05:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLBulldogsSouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Canterbury Bulldogs

South Sydney Rabbitohs

 2025-04-18T10:00:00Z 
    $4.50   DOLPHINS TO WIN
 
STORM TO WIN   $1.20    
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
 2025-04-18T10:00:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLDolphinsStorm
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

The Dolphins

  • No changes for the Dolphins.
  • Ray Stone was tipped to return to the side after a suspension, but was only named in jersey 18 by Kristian Woolf.

Melbourne Storm

 2025-04-19T07:30:00Z 
    $3.10   WARRIORS TO WIN
 
BRONCOS TO WIN   $1.37    
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
 2025-04-19T07:30:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLWarriorsBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

New Zealand Warriors

Brisbane Broncos

 2025-04-19T09:35:00Z 
    $2.20   ROOSTERS TO WIN
 
PANTHERS TO WIN   $1.67    
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2025-04-19T09:35:00Z 
   PEN
    #NRLRoostersPanthers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Sydney Roosters

Penrith Panthers

  • There is plenty happening at the Panthers, but the biggest surprise is Izack Tago being axed to the bench.
  • Luke Garner starts in his place, while Casey McLean also moves into the centres, with Thomas Jenkins to line up on the wing.
  • Mitch Kenny is back from injury as well, named to start at hooker with Luke Sommerton missing out but still among the reserves.
 2025-04-20T04:00:00Z 
    $2.10   TITANS TO WIN
 
RAIDERS TO WIN   $1.74    
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2025-04-20T04:00:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLTitansRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Gold Coast Titans

Canberra Raiders

  • Just a single swap for the Raiders with Zac Hosking to return via the interchange bench for Simi Sasagi, who misses out.
 2025-04-20T06:05:00Z 
    $3.40   KNIGHTS TO WIN
 
SHARKS TO WIN   $1.32    
McDonald Jones
NEW   
 2025-04-20T06:05:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLKnightsSharks
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Newcastle Knights

Cronulla Sharks

 2025-04-21T06:00:00Z 
    $1.70   WESTS TIGERS TO WIN
 
EELS TO WIN   $2.15    
CommBank Stadium
WST   
 2025-04-21T06:00:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLTigersEels
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Wests Tigers

  • The news that Lachlan Galvin will be dropped has been confirmed. Latu Fainu is also unavailable, so Adam Doueihi will play at halfback with Jarome Luai at five-eighth.
  • It'll be Luai's first game at five-eighth since joining the Tigers, having played at halfback so far this year.
  • Brent Naden is back as well, so he takes the vacant centre spot left by Doueihi.
  • Jeral Skelton misses out with a hamstring problem. Luke Laulilii comes in on the wing.

Parramatta Eels