NRL team lists are in for Round 2, with plenty of focus on the Wests Tigers ahead of their first game of the year, as well as key decisions in the halves around the competition.

A number of players, headlined by Josh Addo-Carr are either named, or a chance, at returning early.

Here are all the key team list talking points for Round 2, rapid fire style.

All 16 team lists for Round 2 in full

Brisbane Broncos

  • A late swap in Round 1 has been reversed, with Ezra Mam named to start at five-eighth for Round 2 and Ben Hunt relegated to the bench.
  • No other changes for the Broncos. Blake Mozer remains 20th man, unable to get a run in the top side.
  • The mystery surrounding Brendan Piakura's injury continues. He is not named.

Parramatta Eels

New Zealand Warriors

  • No need to change a winning side for the Warriors who name the same 19.
  • Alofiana Khan-Pereira and Marata Niukore are both a chance of playing though - named in jerseys 21 and 22 respectively.

Canberra Raiders

  • Josh Papalii is out with concussion, so Morgan Smithies will start at prop.
  • Matt Timoko is the new face on the bench. He was a surprise ommission from Round 1 until it emerged his foot injury saw Ricky Stuart ease him back through the NSW Cup. Simi Sasagi had a strong game though, so Timoko is no guarantee of getting his spot back.
Sydney Roosters

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Wests Tigers

North Queensland Cowboys

St George Illawarra Dragons

  • Mathew Feagai, who was activated in Round 1, drops out of the 19-man side. David Fale takes his place on the bench.
  • Hamish Stewart is named to return to the starting side at lock, with Hame Sele to play from the bench after a late swap in Vegas.
  • Jacob Halangahu is close to game time - he is in jersey 20.

Melbourne Storm

  • Alec MacDonald's confussion enforced break means Tui Kamikamica is promoted into the starting side at lock. Melbourne has plenty of back-rowers missing, but Shawn Blore is a chance of playing, named in jersey 21.
  • Kamikamica starting means Jack Hetherington joins the six-man bench, which is otherwise the same as last week.
Penrith Panthers

Cronulla Sharks

  • No changes for the Sharks either.
  • Teig Wilton remains sidelined, while Cameron McInnes is also out but could be back earlier than expected.
Manly Sea Eagles

Newcastle Knights

