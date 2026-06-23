The Canterbury Bulldogs have pulled the trigger on locking up a major switch for Round 17, while a number of key players make their returns across the competition.

Here are all the changes for Round 17 in this weekend's edition of rapid fire.

Click here for all 16 team lists

 2026-06-25T09:50:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2026-06-25T09:50:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLEelsSouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Parramatta Eels

South Sydney Rabbitohs

 2026-06-26T08:00:00Z 
 
 
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2026-06-26T08:00:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLTitansBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Gold Coast Titans

Canterbury Bulldogs

 2026-06-26T10:00:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2026-06-26T10:00:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLBroncosRoosters
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Brisbane Broncos

Sydney Roosters

 2026-06-27T05:00:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
 2026-06-27T05:00:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLDolphinsWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

The Dolphins

New Zealand Warriors

  • Jackson Ford's pectoral injury brings Tanner Stowers-Smith into the starting side at prop, while Kurt Capewell returns from a rest to start in the second-row, shuffling Marata Niukore back to the bench.
  • Sam Healey is back too, playing from the bench with Makaia Tafua dropping to the reserves.
 2026-06-27T07:30:00Z 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
 2026-06-27T07:30:00Z 
   PEN
    #NRLCowboysPanthers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

North Queensland Cowboys

Penrith Panthers

 2026-06-27T09:30:00Z 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2026-06-27T09:30:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLManlyStorm
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Manly Sea Eagles

Melbourne Storm

 2026-06-28T04:00:00Z 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2026-06-28T04:00:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLRaidersDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Canberra Raiders

St George Illawarra Dragons

 2026-06-28T06:05:00Z 
 
 
McDonald Jones
NEW   
 2026-06-28T06:05:00Z 
   WST
    #NRLKnightsTigers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Newcastle Knights

Wests Tigers