The Canterbury Bulldogs have pulled the trigger on locking up a major switch for Round 17, while a number of key players make their returns across the competition.
Here are all the changes for Round 17 in this weekend's edition of rapid fire.
Click here for all 16 team lists
2026-06-25T09:50:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2026-06-25T09:50:00Z
SOU
Parramatta Eels
- Mitchell Moses makes his return from State of Origin and injury, so Ronald Volkman shifts to five-eighth, and Joash Papalii moves back to the bench.
- Tallyn Da Silva is named to start again in a reversal of the late switch from their last game. Harrison Edwards is named on the bench.
- Apa Twidle is the man to fall off the bench, effectively accomodating the return of Moses.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Cameron Murray returns from Origin duty, pushing Lachlan Hubner back to the bench.
- Bronson Garlick drops off the bench as a result, with South Sydney otherwise unchanged.
2026-06-26T08:00:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2026-06-26T08:00:00Z
CAN
Gold Coast Titans
- Jensen Taumoepeau is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Jaylan de Groot slots onto the wing.
- Tino Fa'asuamaleaui returns from a rest, with Klese Haas sliding back to the bench, while Chris Randall is back at lock, with Cooper Bai out to concussion.
- Lachlan Ilias is the new face on the bench, while both former Storm winger Dean Ieremia and former Dragons forward Michael Molo are among the reserves.
Canterbury Bulldogs
- In what is maybe the biggest change of the week, Stephen Crichton goes to five-eighth, and Matt Burton to centre. The duo played that way against Manly, and Cameron Ciraldo will give it another chance to work this week.
- Sitili Tupouniua is out with a torn calf. Josh Curran is promoted to the second-row, while Lipoi Hopoi and Sean O'Sullivan join the bench with Alex Conti also missing out.
2026-06-26T10:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2026-06-26T10:00:00Z
SYD
Brisbane Broncos
- Reece Walsh and Kotoni Staggs return from Origin duty in the backline, with Hayze Perham dropping to the bench and Antonio Verhoeven missing out.
- Adam Reynolds is out with a calf injury, so Ben Hunt promotes into the number seven jumper, with Tom Duffy remaining at five-eighth.
- In the forwards, Payne Haas is back from Origin duty, with Xavier Willison moving to lock and Josh Rogers going back to the bench.
- Blake Mozer joins the bench, with Phillip Coates and Ezra Mam dropping out - the later has a shoulder injury.
Sydney Roosters
- Hugo Savala returns from concussion, going straight into the centres. Billy Smith shuffles to the wing, and Tommy Talau drops to the bench.
- Toby Rodwell drops out of the side, with that being the Roosters' only change.
2026-06-27T05:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
2026-06-27T05:00:00Z
NZW
The Dolphins
- Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Selwyn Cobbo are back, with both Trai Fuller and Tevita Naufahu dropping straight out of the 19.
- Isaiya Katoa is named to return, with Brad Schneider dropping back to the bench.
- Thomas Flegler returns to prop, while Kulikefu Finefeuiaki does the same in the second-row. Felise Kaufusi and Oryn Keeley drop to the bench.
- Max Plath is back on the bench, with Tom Gilbert (throat), John Fineanganofo and Brian Pouniu the three dropping off.
New Zealand Warriors
- Jackson Ford's pectoral injury brings Tanner Stowers-Smith into the starting side at prop, while Kurt Capewell returns from a rest to start in the second-row, shuffling Marata Niukore back to the bench.
- Sam Healey is back too, playing from the bench with Makaia Tafua dropping to the reserves.
2026-06-27T07:30:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2026-06-27T07:30:00Z
PEN
North Queensland Cowboys
- Jason Taumalolo and Thomas Mikaele return to the starting side for the former's 300th NRL game. Coen Hess and Griffin Neame slide to the bench.
- Liam Sutton returns to the bench, with John Bateman once again out of favour.
Penrith Panthers
- The return of Brian To'o sees Paul Alamoti move to the centres, and Luke Garner shuffle back to the bench.
- Nathan Cleary is back so Jack Cogger drops to the bench, while Isaah Yeo's return means Lindsay Smith moves from lock to prop, and Liam Henry drops to the bench.
- Luron Patea, Jack Cole and Sione Fonua drop off the bench.
2026-06-27T09:30:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2026-06-27T09:30:00Z
MEL
Manly Sea Eagles
- Josh Feledy replaces the concussed Reuben Garrick in the centres, with an otherwise unchanged back seven.
- Brandon Wakeham is also out, with Jake Simpkin starting at hooker, while Kobe Hetherington is also concussed, with Ethan Bullemor starting at prop.
- All three new starters were on the bench last week, so the new faces for Manly are Aaron Schoupp, Blake Wilson and Jackson Shereb.
- Clayton Faulalo is a chance of returning - he is in jersey 22.
Melbourne Storm
- Jahrome Hughes has a low grade hamstring strain, with Tyran Wishart starting at halfback.
- Harry Grant returns to the starting side in a straight swap with Trent Toelau who comes from the bench.
- Josiah Pahulu is the new face on the bench.
2026-06-28T04:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2026-06-28T04:00:00Z
STI
Canberra Raiders
- Simi Sasagi is back, slotting straight into the centres. Sebastian Kris drops to the bench and Daine Laurie falls out of the side.
- Jed Stuart and Vena Patuki-Case drop off the six-man bench, with Chevy Stewart and Jake Clydsdale picked.
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Mathew Feagai pushes into the centres for the Dragons, with Tyrell Sloan moving to the wing in a straight swap.
- Blake Lawrie drops off the bench along with Lyhkan King-Togia, with Jacob Halangahu and Nick Tsougranis preferred.
2026-06-28T06:05:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2026-06-28T06:05:00Z
WST
Newcastle Knights
- Kalyn Ponga is back, so Fletcher Sharpe shuffles to five-eighth and Sandon Smith slides to the bench.
- Dylan Lucas is also back. Thomas Cant drops to the bench, while Jermaine McEwen returns from suspsneion, seeing Francis Manuleleua dropping out.
- Lachlan Crouch is added to the bench, with Harrison Graham and James Schiller out.
Wests Tigers
- Patrick Herbert is out injured, so Starford To'a, who recently signed with Manly for next year, moving into the centres and Jeral Skelton coming onto the wing.
- Jock Madden's injury paves the way for Adam Doueihi to slot straight in at halfback as he returns from his own injury.
- Fonua Pole returns to the starting side at prop, while Alex Twal is back from injury at lock. Bunty Afoa and Alex Seyfarth drop back to the bench.
- Latu Fainu is back on the bench, with both Heath Mason and Charlie Murray dropping out.