The Canterbury Bulldogs have pulled the trigger on locking up a major switch for Round 17, while a number of key players make their returns across the competition.

Here are all the changes for Round 17 in this weekend's edition of rapid fire.

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Parramatta Eels

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Cameron Murray returns from Origin duty, pushing Lachlan Hubner back to the bench.

Bronson Garlick drops off the bench as a result, with South Sydney otherwise unchanged.

Gold Coast Titans

Canterbury Bulldogs

Brisbane Broncos

Sydney Roosters

Hugo Savala returns from concussion, going straight into the centres. Billy Smith shuffles to the wing, and Tommy Talau drops to the bench.

Toby Rodwell drops out of the side, with that being the Roosters' only change.

The Dolphins

New Zealand Warriors

Jackson Ford's pectoral injury brings Tanner Stowers-Smith into the starting side at prop, while Kurt Capewell returns from a rest to start in the second-row, shuffling Marata Niukore back to the bench.

Sam Healey is back too, playing from the bench with Makaia Tafua dropping to the reserves.

North Queensland Cowboys

Penrith Panthers

Manly Sea Eagles

Melbourne Storm

Jahrome Hughes has a low grade hamstring strain, with Tyran Wishart starting at halfback.

Harry Grant returns to the starting side in a straight swap with Trent Toelau who comes from the bench.

Josiah Pahulu is the new face on the bench.

Canberra Raiders

St George Illawarra Dragons

Newcastle Knights

Wests Tigers