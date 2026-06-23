Dolphins star Herbie Farnworth has confirmed he has not been in talks with the Sydney Roosters, despite being heavily linked to the club from the start of 2028.

The centre is off-contract at the end of 2027 and couldn't legally talk to another NRL club until at least November 1, but that hasn't stopped the speculation in the media that the Roosters are keen on launching a big bid for his services.

Farnworth has rapidly turned himself into one of the game's best centres in recent seasons, with the Englishman becoming a crucial cog in the machine at the Dolphins, who are on a long winning streak and pushing towards their first finals appearance at the end of this season.

Quizzed by AAP over his future though, Farnworth said his focus lies with the Dolphins, that he hasn't thought about leaving, hasn't spoken to anyone and is content at Redcliffe.

"I am just focused on winning a competition here," Farnworth told the publication.

"I am signed here for this year and next year. I have not had any thoughts on leaving. I'm happy.

"(The Roosters link) is just media talk. We haven't spoken to anyone and I certainly haven't heard anything.

"We have got a really good run this year and I don't want anything like that to get in the way. I'm sure when (contract talks) do roll around I will be speaking to the Dolphins first."

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Farnworth's assertation will put the Dolphins' minds at ease given the media speculation linking him to the Roosters, who are still trying to replace the wealth of talent they lost in the outside backs over the last couple of years.

The tri-colours are also preparing for the retirements of Daniel Tupou and James Tedesco over the coming seasons.

Farnworth, on the other hand, is in the prime of his career and likely will be in the mix to be named Dally M centre of the year this year, having 7 tries, 4 assists, 90 tackle breaks and 165 metres per contest to his name across 13 appearances for the Dolphins who have now won seven games on the bounce to surge into the top four.

The Dolphins salary cap is starting to become a problem, but the club are likely to shake Jake Averillo at the end of the year to keep their backline in check, and their squad balance well in hand heading into next year where the spine will shake up with the likely arrival of another Englishman in George Williams, who will pair with Isaiya Katoa in the halves.