The Parramatta Eels provided an injury update regarding three players ahead of a significant match for the club.

Mitch Moses will return to the Eels and play his 250th game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

It will be his first time playing for the blue and gold since round 10 when the Eels upset the North Queensland Cowboys 33-30 on May 9.

Since being ruled out after the Cowboys clash, Moses attempted to play for the NSW Blues in Game 1 after his selection, but struggled in training before what would be the Blues' victory in Homebush.

Moses would play in Game 2, where the Maroons would even up the series, and assuming health is clear, he is expected to be named in the series decider at Suncorp Stadium, where he famously starred in the 2024 series victory.

Jonah Pezet and Jake Tago have also recovered from their injuries and will play the Newcastle Knights in the NSW Cup.

The former Storm halfback has not played for the Eels since Round 6 against the Wests Tigers, where he suffered a hamstring injury.

Originally, he was expected to be fully recovered in round 18 or round 19.

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Richard Penisini, younger brother of Will Penisini, will also return to the NSW Cup side after returning from a right knee lateral joint line injury.

Lincoln Fletcher (hamstring) and Junior Paulo (right knee arthroscopy) are expected to recover by round 21, meanwhile, Bailey Simonsson is expected to be fully recovered by round 23 from his left ankle fracture.

Will Penisini is still recovering from his Osteitis Pubis injury and is expected to return between rounds 21 and 23.