The Manly Sea Eagles have published an official update on three players who sustained injuries in Saturday night's loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Reuben Garrick, Kobe Hetherington, and Brandon Wakeham were not named in the team list to face the Melbourne Storm.

Garrick and Hetherington failed their Head Injury Assessments, ruling them out of the very anticipated match against the Storm.

Both players will undergo concussion protocols that are required when failing an HIA.

Manly Sea Eagles dummy half Brandon Wakeham will be on the sidelines for four to six weeks with a calf tear.

Wakeham, known for playing in the halves, has been an important piece in Manly's turnaround this season and was unexpectedly called to play the dummy-half position.

He has earned nine starts with the number 9 on his back this season and has also started on the bench in games to provide an extra spark in the hooker role.

On the positive side, Aaron Schoupp has been named on the bench and will play his first NRL game since rupturing his ACL in the 27th round of last season.

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Schoupp has played seven NSW Cup games for Manly this season.

Manly Sea Eagles play the Melbourne Storm at 4 Pines Park on Saturday night, revisiting the history of battling for premierships and iconic fights at the famous Brookvale ground.