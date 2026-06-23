The Round 17 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.

Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

Eels vs Rabbitohs Team Lists: Round 17

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Titans vs Bulldogs Team Lists: Round 17

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Broncos vs Roosters Team Lists: Round 17

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Dolphins vs Warriors Team Lists: Round 17

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Cowboys vs Panthers Team Lists: Round 17

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Sea Eagles vs Storm Team Lists: Round 17

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Raiders vs Dragons Team Lists: Round 17

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Knights vs Wests Tigers Team Lists: Round 17