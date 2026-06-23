The Round 17 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.
Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.
Eels vs Rabbitohs Team Lists: Round 17
2026-06-25T09:50:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2026-06-25T09:50:00Z
SOU
|1
|Isaiah Iongi
|2
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Jordan Samrani
|4
|Sean Russell
|5
|Josh Addo-Carr
|6
|Ronald Volkman
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|Luca Moretti
|9
|Tallyn Da Silva
|10
|Jack Williams
|11
|Kelma Tuilagi
|12
|Kitione Kautoga
|13
|Jack de Belin
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Dylan Walker
|15
|Sam Tuivaiti
|16
|Teancum Brown
|17
|Harrison Edwards
|18
|Joash Papalii
|19
|Charlie Guymer
|RESERVES
|20
|Te Hurinui Twidle
|21
|Ryley Smith
|22
|Saxon Pryke
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jye Gray
|1
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Latrell Siegwalt
|3
|Tallis Duncan
|4
|Edward Kosi
|5
|Cody Walker
|6
|Ashton Ward
|7
|Tevita Tatola
|8
|Brandon Smith
|9
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|10
|David Fifita
|11
|Euan Aitken
|12
|Cameron Murray
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Lachlan Hubner
|14
|Jamie Humphreys
|15
|Liam Le Blanc
|16
|John Radel
|17
|Jayden Sullivan
|18
|Dayne Jennings
|19
|RESERVES
|Moala Graham-Taufa
|20
|Bronson Garlick
|21
|Thomas Fletcher
|22
Titans vs Bulldogs Team Lists: Round 17
2026-06-26T08:00:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2026-06-26T08:00:00Z
CAN
|1
|Keano Kini
|2
|Jaylan De Groot
|3
|Jojo Fifita
|4
|AJ Brimson
|5
|Phillip Sami
|6
|Jayden Campbell
|7
|Zane Harrison
|8
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|9
|Oliver Pascoe
|10
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|11
|Arama Hau
|12
|Beau Fermor
|13
|Chris Randall
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kurtis Morrin
|15
|Josh Patston
|16
|Klese Haas
|17
|Jett Liu
|18
|Sam Verrills
|19
|Lachlan Ilias
|RESERVES
|20
|Dean Ieremia
|21
|Adam Christensen
|22
|Michael Molo
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Connor Tracey
|1
|Jacob Kiraz
|2
|Matt Burton
|3
|Enari Tuala
|4
|Jethro Rinakama
|5
|Stephen Crichton
|6
|Lachlan Galvin
|7
|Max King
|8
|Bailey Hayward
|9
|Leo Thompson
|10
|Josh Curran
|11
|Jaeman Salmon
|12
|Harry Hayes
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Kurt Mann
|14
|Lipoi Hopoi
|15
|Jack Underhill
|16
|Alekolasimi Jones
|17
|Bronson Xerri
|19
|Sean O'Sullivan
|20
|RESERVES
|Jacob Preston
|21
|Logan Spinks
|22
|Jed Reardon
|23
Broncos vs Roosters Team Lists: Round 17
2026-06-26T10:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2026-06-26T10:00:00Z
SYD
|1
|Reece Walsh
|2
|Josiah Karapani
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Grant Anderson
|5
|Jesse Arthars
|6
|Tom Duffy
|7
|Ben Hunt
|8
|Preston Riki
|9
|Cory Paix
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Brendan Piakura
|12
|Jordan Riki
|13
|Xavier Willison
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Blake Mozer
|15
|Ben Talty
|16
|Aublix Tawha
|17
|Jack Gosiewski
|18
|Hayze Perham
|19
|Josh Rogers
|RESERVES
|20
|Jaiyden Hunt
|21
|Kane Bradley
|22
|Va'a Semu
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|James Tedesco
|1
|Billy Smith
|2
|Hugo Savala
|3
|Robert Toia
|4
|M. Nawaqanitawase
|5
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|6
|Sam Walker
|7
|Naufahu Whyte
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Lindsay Collins
|10
|Nat Butcher
|11
|Siua Wong
|12
|Victor Radley
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Connor Watson
|14
|Spencer Leniu
|15
|Egan Butcher
|16
|Salesi Foketi
|17
|R. Bassingthwaighte
|18
|Tommy Talau
|19
|RESERVES
|Benaiah Ioelu
|20
|Toby Rodwell
|21
|Taylor Losalu
|22
Dolphins vs Warriors Team Lists: Round 17
2026-06-27T05:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
2026-06-27T05:00:00Z
NZW
|1
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Jack Bostock
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|5
|Selwyn Cobbo
|6
|Kodi Nikorima
|7
|Isaiya Katoa
|8
|Tom Flegler
|9
|J. Marshall-King
|10
|Francis Molo
|11
|Connelly Lemuelu
|12
|K. Finefeuiaki
|13
|Morgan Knowles
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Max Plath
|15
|Kurt Donoghoe
|16
|Ray Stone
|17
|Felise Kaufusi
|18
|Brad Schneider
|19
|Oryn Keeley
|RESERVES
|20
|Tevita Naufahu
|21
|Brian Pouniu
|22
|Trai Fuller
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Taine Tuaupiki
|1
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|Ali Leiataua
|3
|Adam Pompey
|4
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|5
|C. Harris-Tavita
|6
|Te Maire Martin
|7
|T. Stowers-Smith
|8
|Wayde Egan
|9
|Mitch Barnett
|10
|Jacob Laban
|11
|Kurt Capewell
|12
|Erin Clark
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Samuel Healey
|14
|E. Ieremia-Toeava
|15
|Demitric Vaimauga
|16
|Marata Niukore
|17
|Kayliss Fatialofa
|18
|Luke Metcalf
|20
|RESERVES
|Makaia Tafua
|21
|Jye Linnane
|22
|Jason Salalilo
|23
Cowboys vs Panthers Team Lists: Round 17
2026-06-27T07:30:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2026-06-27T07:30:00Z
PEN
|1
|Scott Drinkwater
|2
|Braidon Burns
|3
|Zac Laybutt
|4
|Tom Chester
|5
|Murray Taulagi
|6
|Jaxon Purdue
|7
|Jake Clifford
|8
|Thomas Mikaele
|9
|Reed Mahoney
|10
|Jason Taumalolo
|11
|Heilum Luki
|12
|Jeremiah Nanai
|13
|Reuben Cotter
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Soni Luke
|15
|Griffin Neame
|16
|Matthew Lodge
|17
|Coen Hess
|18
|Liam Sutton
|19
|Sam McIntyre
|RESERVES
|20
|John Bateman
|21
|Jaxson Paulo
|22
|Ethan King
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Thomas Jenkins
|2
|Paul Alamoti
|3
|Izack Tago
|4
|Brian To'o
|5
|Blaize Talagi
|6
|Nathan Cleary
|7
|Moses Leota
|8
|Freddy Lussick
|9
|Lindsay Smith
|10
|Isaiah Papali'i
|11
|Liam Martin
|12
|Isaah Yeo
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jack Cogger
|14
|Scott Sorensen
|15
|Liam Henry
|16
|Luke Garner
|17
|Billy Phillips
|18
|Billy Scott
|19
|RESERVES
|Luron Patea
|20
|Jack Cole
|21
|Sione Fonua
|22
Sea Eagles vs Storm Team Lists: Round 17
2026-06-27T09:30:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2026-06-27T09:30:00Z
MEL
|1
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|Jason Saab
|3
|Tolutau Koula
|4
|Josh Feledy
|5
|Lehi Hopoate
|6
|Luke Brooks
|7
|Jamal Fogarty
|8
|Taniela Paseka
|9
|Jake Simpkin
|10
|Ethan Bullemor
|11
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|12
|Ben Trbojevic
|13
|Jake Trbojevic
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Joey Walsh
|15
|Nathan Brown
|16
|Simione Laiafi
|17
|Aaron Schoupp
|18
|Blake Wilson
|19
|Jackson Shereb
|RESERVES
|20
|Hugo Hart
|21
|Onitoni Large
|22
|Clayton Faulalo
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Sua Fa'alogo
|1
|Will Warbrick
|2
|Jack Howarth
|3
|Joe Chan
|4
|Moses Leo
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Tyran Wishart
|7
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|Josh King
|10
|Cooper Clarke
|11
|Ativalu Lisati
|12
|Trent Loiero
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Trent Toelau
|14
|Jack Hetherington
|15
|Josiah Pahulu
|16
|Alec MacDonald
|17
|Shawn Blore
|18
|S. Tuimalatu-Brown
|19
|RESERVES
|Davvy Moale
|20
|Stanley Huen
|21
|Angus Hinchey
|22
Raiders vs Dragons Team Lists: Round 17
2026-06-28T04:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2026-06-28T04:00:00Z
STI
|1
|Kaeo Weekes
|2
|Savelio Tamale
|3
|Simi Sasagi
|4
|Matthew Timoko
|5
|Xavier Savage
|6
|Ethan Strange
|7
|Ethan Sanders
|8
|Corey Horsburgh
|9
|Owen Pattie
|10
|Joseph Tapine
|11
|Hudson Young
|12
|Zac Hosking
|13
|Jayden Brailey
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tom Starling
|15
|Ata Mariota
|16
|Morgan Smithies
|17
|Sebastian Kris
|18
|Chevy Stewart
|19
|Jake Clydsdale
|RESERVES
|20
|Coby Black
|21
|Jed Stuart
|22
|Vena Patuki-Case
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Setu Tu
|2
|Mathew Feagai
|3
|Valentine Holmes
|4
|Tyrell Sloan
|5
|Daniel Atkinson
|6
|Kyle Flanagan
|7
|L. Pasifiki Tonga
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Toby Couchman
|10
|Dylan Egan
|11
|Hamish Stewart
|12
|Ryan Couchman
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jacob Liddle
|14
|Emre Guler
|15
|Josh Kerr
|16
|Luciano Leilua
|17
|Jacob Halangahu
|18
|Nick Tsougranis
|19
|RESERVES
|Lyhkan King-Togia
|20
|Hame Sele
|21
|C. Tuipulotu
|22
Knights vs Wests Tigers Team Lists: Round 17
2026-06-28T06:05:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2026-06-28T06:05:00Z
WST
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Dominic Young
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Bradman Best
|5
|Greg Marzhew
|6
|Fletcher Sharpe
|7
|Dylan Brown
|8
|Jacob Saifiti
|9
|Phoenix Crossland
|10
|Trey Mooney
|11
|Dylan Lucas
|12
|Jermaine McEwen
|13
|Mat Croker
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Sandon Smith
|15
|Tyson Frizell
|16
|Cody Hopwood
|17
|Thomas Cant
|18
|Lachlan Crouch
|19
|Fletcher Hunt
|RESERVES
|20
|Francis Manuleleua
|21
|James Schiller
|22
|Harrison Graham
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jahream Bula
|1
|Sunia Turuva
|2
|Taylan May
|3
|Starford To'a
|4
|Jeral Skelton
|5
|Jarome Luai
|6
|Adam Doueihi
|7
|Terrell May
|8
|Apisai Koroisau
|9
|Fonua Pole
|10
|Tony Sukkar
|11
|Sione Fainu
|12
|Alex Twal
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Josese Lanyon
|14
|Bunty Afoa
|15
|Alex Seyfarth
|16
|Latu Fainu
|17
|Heamasi Makasini
|18
|Mavrik Geyer
|19
|RESERVES
|Javon Andrews
|20
|Peter Taateo
|21
|Tino Tavana
|22