The Round 17 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.

Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

Eels vs Rabbitohs Team Lists: Round 17

 2026-06-25T09:50:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2026-06-25T09:50:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLEelsSouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Isaiah IongiIsaiah Iongi
2 Brian KellyBrian Kelly
3 Jordan SamraniJordan Samrani
4 Sean RussellSean Russell
5 Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
6 Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman
7 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8 Luca MorettiLuca Moretti
9 Tallyn Da SilvaTallyn Da Silva
10 Jack WilliamsJack Williams
11 Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi
12 Kitione KautogaKitione Kautoga
13 Jack de BelinJack de Belin
 INTERCHANGE
14 Dylan WalkerDylan Walker
15 Sam TuivaitiSam Tuivaiti
16 Teancum BrownTeancum Brown
17 Harrison EdwardsHarrison Edwards
18 Joash PapaliiJoash Papalii
19 Charlie GuymerCharlie Guymer
 RESERVES
20 Te Hurinui TwidleTe Hurinui Twidle
21 Ryley SmithRyley Smith
22 Saxon PrykeSaxon Pryke
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jye GrayJye Gray 1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston 2
Latrell SiegwaltLatrell Siegwalt 3
Tallis DuncanTallis Duncan 4
Edward KosiEdward Kosi 5
Cody WalkerCody Walker 6
Ashton WardAshton Ward 7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola 8
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith 9
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi 10
David FifitaDavid Fifita 11
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken 12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray 13
 INTERCHANGE
Lachlan HubnerLachlan Hubner 14
Jamie HumphreysJamie Humphreys 15
Liam Le BlancLiam Le Blanc 16
John RadelJohn Radel 17
Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan 18
Dayne JenningsDayne Jennings 19
 RESERVES
Moala Graham-TaufaMoala Graham-Taufa 20
Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick 21
Thomas FletcherThomas Fletcher 22

Titans vs Bulldogs Team Lists: Round 17

 2026-06-26T08:00:00Z 
 
 
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2026-06-26T08:00:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLTitansBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Keano KiniKeano Kini
2 Jaylan De GrootJaylan De Groot
3 Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita
4 AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
5 Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
6 Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell
7 Zane HarrisonZane Harrison
8 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
9 Oliver PascoeOliver Pascoe
10 T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
11 Arama HauArama Hau
12 Beau FermorBeau Fermor
13 Chris RandallChris Randall
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin
15 Josh PatstonJosh Patston
16 Klese HaasKlese Haas
17 Jett LiuJett Liu
18 Sam VerrillsSam Verrills
19 Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias
 RESERVES
20 Dean IeremiaDean Ieremia
21 Adam ChristensenAdam Christensen
22 Michael MoloMichael Molo
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey 1
Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz 2
Matt BurtonMatt Burton 3
Enari TualaEnari Tuala 4
Jethro RinakamaJethro Rinakama 5
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton 6
Lachlan GalvinLachlan Galvin 7
Max KingMax King 8
Bailey HaywardBailey Hayward 9
Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson 10
Josh CurranJosh Curran 11
Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon 12
Harry HayesHarry Hayes 13
 INTERCHANGE
Kurt MannKurt Mann 14
Lipoi HopoiLipoi Hopoi 15
Jack UnderhillJack Underhill 16
Alekolasimi JonesAlekolasimi Jones 17
Bronson XerriBronson Xerri 19
Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan 20
 RESERVES
Jacob PrestonJacob Preston 21
Logan SpinksLogan Spinks 22
Jed ReardonJed Reardon 23

Broncos vs Roosters Team Lists: Round 17

 2026-06-26T10:00:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2026-06-26T10:00:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLBroncosRoosters
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Reece WalshReece Walsh
2 Josiah KarapaniJosiah Karapani
3 Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4 Grant AndersonGrant Anderson
5 Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
6 Tom DuffyTom Duffy
7 Ben HuntBen Hunt
8 Preston RikiPreston Riki
9 Cory PaixCory Paix
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura
12 Jordan RikiJordan Riki
13 Xavier WillisonXavier Willison
 INTERCHANGE
14 Blake MozerBlake Mozer
15 Ben TaltyBen Talty
16 Aublix TawhaAublix Tawha
17 Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski
18 Hayze PerhamHayze Perham
19 Josh RogersJosh Rogers
 RESERVES
20 Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt
21 Kane BradleyKane Bradley
22 Va'a SemuVa'a Semu
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
James TedescoJames Tedesco 1
Billy SmithBilly Smith 2
Hugo SavalaHugo Savala 3
Robert ToiaRobert Toia 4
M. NawaqanitawaseMark Nawaqanitawase 5
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 6
Sam WalkerSam Walker 7
Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte 8
Reece RobsonReece Robson 9
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins 10
Nat ButcherNat Butcher 11
Siua WongSiua Wong 12
Victor RadleyVictor Radley 13
 INTERCHANGE
Connor WatsonConnor Watson 14
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu 15
Egan ButcherEgan Butcher 16
Salesi FoketiSalesi Foketi 17
R. BassingthwaighteRex Bassingthwaighte 18
Tommy TalauTommy Talau 19
 RESERVES
Benaiah IoeluBenaiah Ioelu 20
Toby RodwellToby Rodwell 21
Taylor LosaluTaylor Losalu 22

Dolphins vs Warriors Team Lists: Round 17

 2026-06-27T05:00:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
 2026-06-27T05:00:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLDolphinsWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3 Jack BostockJack Bostock
4 Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5 Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
6 Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
7 Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa
8 Tom FleglerTom Flegler
9 J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10 Francis MoloFrancis Molo
11 Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
12 K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki
13 Morgan KnowlesMorgan Knowles
 INTERCHANGE
14 Max PlathMax Plath
15 Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe
16 Ray StoneRay Stone
17 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
18 Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider
19 Oryn KeeleyOryn Keeley
 RESERVES
20 Tevita NaufahuTevita Naufahu
21 Brian PouniuBrian Pouniu
22 Trai FullerTrai Fuller
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki 1
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak 2
Ali LeiatauaAli Leiataua 3
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 4
C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad 5
C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita 6
Te Maire MartinTe Maire Martin 7
T. Stowers-SmithTanner Stowers-Smith 8
Wayde EganWayde Egan 9
Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett 10
Jacob LabanJacob Laban 11
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 12
Erin ClarkErin Clark 13
 INTERCHANGE
Samuel HealeySamuel Healey 14
E. Ieremia-ToeavaEddie Ieremia-Toeava 15
Demitric VaimaugaDemitric Vaimauga 16
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore 17
Kayliss FatialofaKayliss Fatialofa 18
Luke MetcalfLuke Metcalf 20
 RESERVES
Makaia TafuaMakaia Tafua 21
Jye LinnaneJye Linnane 22
Jason SalaliloJason Salalilo 23

Cowboys vs Panthers Team Lists: Round 17

 2026-06-27T07:30:00Z 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
 2026-06-27T07:30:00Z 
   PEN
    #NRLCowboysPanthers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
2 Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns
3 Zac LaybuttZac Laybutt
4 Tom ChesterTom Chester
5 Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
6 Jaxon PurdueJaxon Purdue
7 Jake CliffordJake Clifford
8 Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
9 Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10 Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
11 Heilum LukiHeilum Luki
12 Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai
13 Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
 INTERCHANGE
14 Soni LukeSoni Luke
15 Griffin NeameGriffin Neame
16 Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge
17 Coen HessCoen Hess
18 Liam SuttonLiam Sutton
19 Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
 RESERVES
20 John BatemanJohn Bateman
21 Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo
22 Ethan KingEthan King
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards 1
Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins 2
Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti 3
Izack TagoIzack Tago 4
Brian To'oBrian To'o 5
Blaize TalagiBlaize Talagi 6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary 7
Moses LeotaMoses Leota 8
Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick 9
Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith 10
Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i 11
Liam MartinLiam Martin 12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jack CoggerJack Cogger 14
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen 15
Liam HenryLiam Henry 16
Luke GarnerLuke Garner 17
Billy PhillipsBilly Phillips 18
Billy ScottBilly Scott 19
 RESERVES
Luron PateaLuron Patea 20
Jack ColeJack Cole 21
Sione FonuaSione Fonua 22

Sea Eagles vs Storm Team Lists: Round 17

 2026-06-27T09:30:00Z 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2026-06-27T09:30:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLManlyStorm
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
2 Jason SaabJason Saab
3 Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula
4 Josh FeledyJosh Feledy
5 Lehi HopoateLehi Hopoate
6 Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
7 Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8 Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
9 Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
10 Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
11 Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
12 Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic
13 Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 INTERCHANGE
14 Joey WalshJoey Walsh
15 Nathan BrownNathan Brown
16 Simione LaiafiSimione Laiafi
17 Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp
18 Blake WilsonBlake Wilson
19 Jackson SherebJackson Shereb
 RESERVES
20 Hugo HartHugo Hart
21 Onitoni LargeOnitoni Large
22 Clayton FaulaloClayton Faulalo
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Sua Fa'alogoSua Fa'alogo 1
Will WarbrickWill Warbrick 2
Jack HowarthJack Howarth 3
Joe ChanJoe Chan 4
Moses LeoMoses Leo 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Tyran WishartTyran Wishart 7
Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu 8
Harry GrantHarry Grant 9
Josh KingJosh King 10
Cooper ClarkeCooper Clarke 11
Ativalu LisatiAtivalu Lisati 12
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 13
 INTERCHANGE
Trent ToelauTrent Toelau 14
Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington 15
Josiah PahuluJosiah Pahulu 16
Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald 17
Shawn BloreShawn Blore 18
S. Tuimalatu-BrownSiulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 19
 RESERVES
Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale 20
Stanley HuenStanley Huen 21
Angus HincheyAngus Hinchey 22

Loading matchup…

Raiders vs Dragons Team Lists: Round 17

 2026-06-28T04:00:00Z 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2026-06-28T04:00:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLRaidersDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes
2 Savelio TamaleSavelio Tamale
3 Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi
4 Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko
5 Xavier SavageXavier Savage
6 Ethan StrangeEthan Strange
7 Ethan SandersEthan Sanders
8 Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh
9 Owen PattieOwen Pattie
10 Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
11 Hudson YoungHudson Young
12 Zac HoskingZac Hosking
13 Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tom StarlingTom Starling
15 Ata MariotaAta Mariota
16 Morgan SmithiesMorgan Smithies
17 Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris
18 Chevy StewartChevy Stewart
19 Jake ClydsdaleJake Clydsdale
 RESERVES
20 Coby BlackCoby Black
21 Jed StuartJed Stuart
22 Vena Patuki-CaseVena Patuki-Case
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 1
Setu TuSetu Tu 2
Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai 3
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 4
Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan 5
Daniel AtkinsonDaniel Atkinson 6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan 7
L. Pasifiki TongaLoko Pasifiki Tonga 8
Damien CookDamien Cook 9
Toby CouchmanToby Couchman 10
Dylan EganDylan Egan 11
Hamish StewartHamish Stewart 12
Ryan CouchmanRyan Couchman 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle 14
Emre GulerEmre Guler 15
Josh KerrJosh Kerr 16
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua 17
Jacob HalangahuJacob Halangahu 18
Nick TsougranisNick Tsougranis 19
 RESERVES
Lyhkan King-TogiaLyhkan King-Togia 20
Hame SeleHame Sele 21
C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu 22

Knights vs Wests Tigers Team Lists: Round 17

 2026-06-28T06:05:00Z 
 
 
McDonald Jones
NEW   
 2026-06-28T06:05:00Z 
   WST
    #NRLKnightsTigers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2 Dominic YoungDominic Young
3 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4 Bradman BestBradman Best
5 Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew
6 Fletcher SharpeFletcher Sharpe
7 Dylan BrownDylan Brown
8 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
9 Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
10 Trey MooneyTrey Mooney
11 Dylan LucasDylan Lucas
12 Jermaine McEwenJermaine McEwen
13 Mat CrokerMat Croker
 INTERCHANGE
14 Sandon SmithSandon Smith
15 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
16 Cody HopwoodCody Hopwood
17 Thomas CantThomas Cant
18 Lachlan CrouchLachlan Crouch
19 Fletcher HuntFletcher Hunt
 RESERVES
20 Francis ManuleleuaFrancis Manuleleua
21 James SchillerJames Schiller
22 Harrison GrahamHarrison Graham
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jahream BulaJahream Bula 1
Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva 2
Taylan MayTaylan May 3
Starford To'aStarford To'a 4
Jeral SkeltonJeral Skelton 5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai 6
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi 7
Terrell MayTerrell May 8
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau 9
Fonua PoleFonua Pole 10
Tony SukkarTony Sukkar 11
Sione FainuSione Fainu 12
Alex TwalAlex Twal 13
 INTERCHANGE
Josese LanyonJosese Lanyon 14
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 15
Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth 16
Latu FainuLatu Fainu 17
Heamasi MakasiniHeamasi Makasini 18
Mavrik GeyerMavrik Geyer 19
 RESERVES
Javon AndrewsJavon Andrews 20
Peter TaateoPeter Taateo 21
Tino TavanaTino Tavana 22