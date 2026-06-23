Penrith Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards has used his demotion as NSW fullback in the State of Origin series to continue putting in strong performances for the Penrith Panthers, taking back control of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP after Round 16.

The Penrith star landed 12 votes in their loss to the Gold Coast Titans on the weekend, jumping a vote clear of teammate Nathan Cleary, while Scott Drinkwater, who polled three votes, sits in third spot.

Both Haumole Olakau'atu and James Tedesco scored strongly to move into fourth and fifth, while Tolutau Koula, Herbie Farnworth and Sua Fa'alogo also scored in the top ten.

Outside of the top ten, Naufahu Whyte, Keano Kini, Cameron Munster and Mark Nawaqanitawase were the biggest movers.

It was a round where agreement between our judging panel wasn't overly forthcoming, with only Zane Harrison, who kicked a winning golden-point field goal for the Titans, and Connor Tracey earning a perfect 20.

In the other five games, Dylan Brown, Fletcher Sharpe, Brad Schneider, Kodi Nikorima, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Wayde Egan, Te Maire Martin, Will Warbrick, Sua Fa'alogo, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Naufahu Whyte were all awarded five votes by at least one judge.

As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.

Here are all the Round 16 votes across the 7 games played.

 2026-06-19T10:00:00Z 
Knights WON BY 2 POINTS
McDonald Jones
NEW   
22
FT
20
   STI
   Crowd: 19,092
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Dylan Brown Dylan Brown Fletcher Sharpe Fletcher Sharpe
4 Fletcher Sharpe Kyle Flanagan Setu Tu Dylan Brown
3 Dylan Egan Dylan Egan Dylan Brown Kyle Flanagan
2 Ryan Couchman Fletcher Sharpe Kyle Flanagan Daniel Atkinson
1 Kyle Flanagan Trey Mooney Ryan Couchman Toby Couchman
 2026-06-20T05:00:00Z 
Dolphins WON BY 14 POINTS
Campbelltown
WST   
22
FT
36
   DOL
   Crowd: 12,281
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Brad Schneider Kodi Nikorima Brad Schneider Brad Schneider
4 Tevita Naufahu Tevita Naufahu Tevita Naufahu Kodi Nikorima
3 Kodi Nikorima Trai Fuller Trai Fuller Tevita Naufahu
2 Herbie Farnworth Jarome Luai Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth
1 Trai Fuller Brad Schneider Jarome Luai Trai Fuller
 2026-06-20T07:30:00Z 
Titans WON BY 1 POINTS
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
19
FT
18
   PEN
   Crowd: 20,049
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Zane Harrison Zane Harrison Zane Harrison Zane Harrison
4 Dylan Edwards Lindsay Smith Dylan Edwards Keano Kini
3 Keano Kini Keano Kini Keano Kini Dylan Edwards
2 Jayden Campbell Moeaki Fotuaika Lindsay Smith Jayden Campbell
1 Lindsay Smith Dylan Edwards Jayden Campbell Arama Hau
 2026-06-20T09:30:00Z 
Bulldogs WON BY 1 POINTS
Accor Stadium
CAN   
13
FT
12
   MAN
   Crowd: 18,243
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Connor Tracey Connor Tracey Connor Tracey Connor Tracey
4 Haumole Olakau'atu Haumole Olakau'atu Haumole Olakau'atu Lachlan Galvin
3 Tolutau Koula Stephen Crichton Lachlan Galvin Stephen Crichton
2 Lachlan Galvin Reuben Garrick Tolutau Koula Haumole Olakau'atu
1 Luke Brooks Lachlan Galvin Reuben Garrick Luke Brooks
 2026-06-21T04:00:00Z 
Warriors WON BY 18 POINTS
One NZ Stadium
NZW   
38
FT
20
   NQL
   Crowd: 24,365
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Wayde Egan Te Maire Martin Te Maire Martin
4 Wayde Egan Te Maire Martin Wayde Egan Wayde Egan
3 Te Maire Martin Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2 Taine Tuaupiki Scott Drinkwater Mitchell Barnett Mitchell Barnett
1 Mitchell Barnett Mitchell Barnett Taine Tuaupiki Taine Tuaupiki
 2026-06-21T06:05:00Z 
Storm WON BY 22 POINTS
AAMI Park
MEL   
42
FT
20
   CBR
   Crowd: 19,326
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Will Warbrick Will Warbrick Sua Fa'alogo Sua Fa'alogo
4 Sua Fa'alogo Cameron Munster Cameron Munster Cameron Munster
3 Cameron Munster Sua Fa'alogo Will Warbrick Will Warbrick
2 Stefano Utoikamanu Stefano Utoikamanu Stefano Utoikamanu Matthew Timoko
1 Matthew Timoko Matthew Timoko Matthew Timoko Stefano Utoikamanu
 2026-06-21T08:15:00Z 
Roosters WON BY 19 POINTS
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
27
FT
8
   CRO
   Crowd: 20,021
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Mark Nawaqanitawase Naufahu Whyte Mark Nawaqanitawase Mark Nawaqanitawase
4 Naufahu Whyte Daly Cherry-Evans Naufahu Whyte James Tedesco
3 Lindsay Collins James Tedesco James Tedesco Daly Cherry-Evans
2 James Tedesco Mark Nawaqanitawase Lindsay Collins Naufahu Whyte
1 Daly Cherry-Evans Lindsay Collins Daly Cherry-Evans Lindsay Collins

Top Ten

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