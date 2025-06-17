The teams are in for an Origin backup Round 16 of the 2025 NRL season, and there are still plenty of selection questions to be answered.
Several players have been named in extended squads and will chase returns from injury, while the Gold Coast Titans have named David Fifita as 18th man.
Dominic Young is straight into the side at the Knights, while it'll be an understrength Panthers to travel and face the New Zealand Warriors on Saturday.
Here are all the changes for Round 16.
Byes: Canterbury Bulldogs, Manly Sea Eagles, St George Illawarra Dragons
2025-06-20T10:00:00Z
Campbelltown
WST
2025-06-20T10:00:00Z
CBR
Wests Tigers
- Jarome Luai has been named to back up just 48 hours after playing in Perth. Latu Fainu is on the bench and would likely come straight into the starting side if he is unable to.
- Fonua Pole is also back from a knee injury. He slots straight into the front row, with Sione Fainu back to the bench.
- Alex Twal returns from a concussion, with Tallyn da Silva also returning on the bench.
- Charlie Murray, Kit Laulilii, and Luke Laulilii all drop out of the 17.
Canberra Raiders
- Hudson Young, like Luai, has been named to back up just 48 hours after playing in Perth. If he is out, Simi Sasagi will likely start, with 18th man Noah Martin likely to be added to the bench.
- Savelio Tamale is out with a long-term injury, so Jed Stuart will make his debut on the wing in an otherwise unchanged side.
2025-06-21T05:00:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZW
2025-06-21T05:00:00Z
PEN
New Zealand Warriors
- Kurt Capewell will not back up from Origin 2. Moala Graham-Taufa will take his spot, with both Ali Leiataua and Rocco Berrty still missing.
- Samuel Healey drops out to the 18th man to accommodate the return of Wayde Egan from injury at dummy half.
Penrith Panthers
- The Panthers will rest their group of Origin stars, with Dylan Edwards, Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo, Brian To'o and Liam Martin all avoiding the trip from Perth to Auckland.
- Lindsay Smith, on the other hand, will play.
- The new faces in the run-on side are Daine Laurie at fullback, Paul Alamoti on the wing, Brad Schneider at halfback, Matt Eisenhuth at lock, and Isaiah Papali'i on the bench.
- Schneider and Papali'i both played in Penrith's last outing, so the new faces on the bench are Liam Henry, who returns from suspension, and utility option Trent Toelau.
2025-06-21T07:30:00Z
HBF Park
DOL
2025-06-21T07:30:00Z
NEW
The Dolphins
- With no trip required for Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow after Origin 2, he comes straight back into the Dolphins side at fullback. The changes for last week are wheeled back, with Jake Averillo moving back to centre, and Max Feagai to the reserves.
- Felise Kaufusi is out suspended, so the Dolphins' depth gets tested again. Mark Nicholls starts the game at prop, and Harrison Graham is added to the bench.
- Sean O'Sullivan remains the 18th man.
Newcastle Knights
- Kalyn Ponga has been named to back up from Game 2 at fullback. Fletcher Sharpe is also back at five-eighth. Fletcher Hunt and Jackson Hastings have been dropped.
- Dominic Young is also straight in for the Knights alongside the returning Bradman Best in a new look back seven. James Schiller and Kyle McCarthy both drop out of the 17.
- Tyson Frizell returns as well, named at prop. Brodie Jones drops back to the bench, and Brock Greacen drops out of the side.
2025-06-21T09:35:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
2025-06-21T09:35:00Z
MEL
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Both Cody Walker and Campbell Graham are among the reserves as they chase returns. Keaon Koloamatangi is also surprisingly named in the extended squad despite suffering a suspected facial fracture.
- Latrell Mitchell will also back up from Origin 2, replacing Jye Gray, who is out with a broken thumb.
- In the absence of Koloamatangi from the named 17, Davvy Moale moves to prop, and Sean Keppie joins the bench.
- Jayden Sullivan is out with a calf injury. Lewis Dodd joins the side at five-eighth.
- If Walker is fit, he will replace Dodd, while Isaiah Tass would be most likely to give up his spot if Graham is fit.
Melbourne Storm
- Bronson Garlick replaces Ativalu Lisati on the bench in the only change for the Storm.
- Cameron Munster, Harry Grant, Trent Loiero, Xavier Coates and Stefano Utoikamanu have all been named to back up from Origin. The likes of Lisati, Alec MacDonald, Sua Fa'alogo and Joe Chan are the most likely options to come into the side if needed.
2025-06-22T04:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2025-06-22T04:00:00Z
CRO
Brisbane Broncos
- Ben Te Kura is out with an ankle injury, so Jack Gosiewski, who returns from injury, takes his place on the bench.
- Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan have both been named to back up from Origin.
- If they can't play, Jaiyden Hunt and new recruit Ben Talty would most likely come into the side.
- Selwyn Cobbo is among the reserves.
Cronulla Sharks
- There is still no debut at the Sharks for Chris Vea'ila. Instead, Siosifa Talakai will slot into the centres.
- That means Daniel Atkinson joins the bench in the vacant position, with no other changes.
2025-06-22T06:05:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2025-06-22T06:05:00Z
NQL
Sydney Roosters
- Robert Toia, Lindsay Collins, Connor Watson, Angus Crichton and Spencer Leniu are all named to play after Origin.
- Mark Nawaqanitawase shifts to the wing to free up Toia's centre spot, with Dominic Young no longer at the club.
- Makahesi Makatoa and Taylor Losalu are out, while Victor Radley and Egan Butcher are missing through concussion.
- Collins (prop), Watson (hooker) and Crichton (second-row) will all start, while Leniu comes from the bench.
North Queensland Cowboys
- Tom Dearden, Reece Robson, Jeremiah Nanai and Reuben Cotter will all back up from Origin.
- Viliami Vailea and John Bateman are also back from suspension.
- That all means Braidon Burns, Jake Clifford, Karl Lawton, Kai O'Donnell, Kaiden Lahrs, and Tom Duffy drop out, as well as Jason Taumalolo, who was a late absence last week with a calf injury.
- Harrison Edwards and Sam McIntyre both drop to the bench to free up starting spots for the returning six.
2025-06-22T08:15:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2025-06-22T08:15:00Z
GLD
Parramatta Eels
- The Eels have a new-look halves, with Joash Papalii and Dean Hawkins in. Mitchell Moses (calf) and Dylan Brown (suspended) are both out.
- Zac Lomax will back up from Origin 2.
- Wiremu Greig is added to Parramatta's bench as the new face, with Papalii promoted from the bench to start.
Gold Coast Titans
- Both Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Moeaki Fotuaika have been named to back up from Origin, but from the bench.
- Arama Hau and Josh Patston are the duo to drop out of the side.
- Jojo Fifita is back from injury in a straight swap for Brian Kelly.
- David Fifita is the 18th man.