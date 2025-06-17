The teams are in for an Origin backup Round 16 of the 2025 NRL season, and there are still plenty of selection questions to be answered.

Several players have been named in extended squads and will chase returns from injury, while the Gold Coast Titans have named David Fifita as 18th man.

Dominic Young is straight into the side at the Knights, while it'll be an understrength Panthers to travel and face the New Zealand Warriors on Saturday.

Here are all the changes for Round 16.

Byes: Canterbury Bulldogs, Manly Sea Eagles, St George Illawarra Dragons

Wests Tigers

  • Jarome Luai has been named to back up just 48 hours after playing in Perth. Latu Fainu is on the bench and would likely come straight into the starting side if he is unable to.
  • Fonua Pole is also back from a knee injury. He slots straight into the front row, with Sione Fainu back to the bench.
  • Alex Twal returns from a concussion, with Tallyn da Silva also returning on the bench.
  • Charlie Murray, Kit Laulilii, and Luke Laulilii all drop out of the 17.

Canberra Raiders

  • Hudson Young, like Luai, has been named to back up just 48 hours after playing in Perth. If he is out, Simi Sasagi will likely start, with 18th man Noah Martin likely to be added to the bench.
  • Savelio Tamale is out with a long-term injury, so Jed Stuart will make his debut on the wing in an otherwise unchanged side.
New Zealand Warriors

Penrith Panthers

The Dolphins

Newcastle Knights

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Melbourne Storm

Brisbane Broncos

Cronulla Sharks

Sydney Roosters

North Queensland Cowboys

Parramatta Eels

Gold Coast Titans