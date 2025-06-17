The teams are in for an Origin backup Round 16 of the 2025 NRL season, and there are still plenty of selection questions to be answered.

Several players have been named in extended squads and will chase returns from injury, while the Gold Coast Titans have named David Fifita as 18th man.

Dominic Young is straight into the side at the Knights, while it'll be an understrength Panthers to travel and face the New Zealand Warriors on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are all the changes for Round 16.

Byes: Canterbury Bulldogs, Manly Sea Eagles, St George Illawarra Dragons

» View every NRL Round 16 team list here

Wests Tigers

Jarome Luai has been named to back up just 48 hours after playing in Perth. Latu Fainu is on the bench and would likely come straight into the starting side if he is unable to.

Fonua Pole is also back from a knee injury. He slots straight into the front row, with Sione Fainu back to the bench.

Alex Twal returns from a concussion, with Tallyn da Silva also returning on the bench.

Charlie Murray, Kit Laulilii, and Luke Laulilii all drop out of the 17.

Canberra Raiders

Hudson Young, like Luai, has been named to back up just 48 hours after playing in Perth. If he is out, Simi Sasagi will likely start, with 18th man Noah Martin likely to be added to the bench.

Savelio Tamale is out with a long-term injury, so Jed Stuart will make his debut on the wing in an otherwise unchanged side.

New Zealand Warriors

Kurt Capewell will not back up from Origin 2. Moala Graham-Taufa will take his spot, with both Ali Leiataua and Rocco Berrty still missing.

Samuel Healey drops out to the 18th man to accommodate the return of Wayde Egan from injury at dummy half.

Penrith Panthers

The Dolphins

With no trip required for Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow after Origin 2, he comes straight back into the Dolphins side at fullback. The changes for last week are wheeled back, with Jake Averillo moving back to centre, and Max Feagai to the reserves.

Felise Kaufusi is out suspended, so the Dolphins' depth gets tested again. Mark Nicholls starts the game at prop, and Harrison Graham is added to the bench.

Sean O'Sullivan remains the 18th man.

Newcastle Knights

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Melbourne Storm

Brisbane Broncos

Ben Te Kura is out with an ankle injury, so Jack Gosiewski, who returns from injury, takes his place on the bench.

Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan have both been named to back up from Origin.

If they can't play, Jaiyden Hunt and new recruit Ben Talty would most likely come into the side.

Selwyn Cobbo is among the reserves.

Cronulla Sharks

There is still no debut at the Sharks for Chris Vea'ila. Instead, Siosifa Talakai will slot into the centres.

That means Daniel Atkinson joins the bench in the vacant position, with no other changes.

Sydney Roosters

North Queensland Cowboys

Parramatta Eels

Gold Coast Titans