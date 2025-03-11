The team lists for Round 2 of the 2025 NRL season are in, with some big surprises across the competition.

Debuts will be handed out for a handful of players, while the Gold Coast Titans have also named their first team of the year, with a barnstorming second-rower to play from the bench.

Maybe the biggest surprise comes in Townsville though where Todd Payten has made one enormous call on the selection front after his side's abysmal start to the campaign against the Manly Sea Eagles.

Here are all the key talking points, as quickly as you can get them and all in one place ahead of Round 2.

ALL 16 ROUND 2 TEAM LISTS

Newcastle Knights

Only one change for the Knights with Adam Elliott to play from the bench and Brodie Jones out.

Despite the return of Elliott, Tyson Frizell's move to lock appears to be one not going anywhere.

James Schiller remains on the wing, Fletcher Sharpe stays at five-eighth, and Phoenix Crossland again picked at dummy half with Jayden Brailey only able to feature from the bench.

The Dolphins

Both Connelly Lemuelu (fractured eye socket) and Kulikeu Finefeuiaki (concussion) are out. Oryn Keeley starts in the second-row, and prop Mark Nicholls joins the bench.

Kenneath Bromwich left out despite the openings in the second-row. He could be a long way down the pecking order this year.

Kodi Nikorima straight back in for Sean O'Sullivan.

New Zealand Warriors

No changes for the Warriors.

Te Maire Martin remains on the outside looking in despite Round 1 loss, with Chanel Harris-Tavita and Luke Metcalf given another chance to shine against Manly.

Manly Sea Eagles

The surprise omission of Josh Aloiai for Round 1 has been overturned. He replaces Siosiua Taukeiaho.

Aloiai is straight into the starting side.

Clayton Faulalo 18th man. Tommy Talau also approaching a return. He is 19.

Penrith Panthers

Sydney Roosters

A disastrous Round 1 for the Roosters, but they simply don't have the troops to swing the axe.

Victor Radley is added to the injury ward with concussion. Salesi Foketi starts at lock, with Makahesi Makatoa to play his first game for the Roosters from the bench.

Billy Smith features in the reserves list as he approaches a return from yet another injury.

Who Smith replaces when he is passed as 100 per cent fit could be a discussion point in the coming weeks. Dominic Young's defence last week was a disaster.

St George Illawarra Dragons

After being on the outer for the later part of last year, Blake Lawrie earns a recall to the bench. He replaces Ryan Couchman who has suffered an ACL injury.

No other changes for the Dragons, but Tyrell Sloan is in the reserves. Neither Christian Tuipulotu or Mat Feagai set the world on fire last week against the Bulldogs.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

North Queensland Cowboys

Here's one we didn't see coming. Jeremiah Nanai has been dropped. There is no mention of him being injured.

Kai O'Donnell is his replacement in the starting side.

No other changes for the Cowboys, but Jason Taumalolo is getting closer to a return, once again in the reserves.

Cronulla Sharks

The Cronulla Sharks continue to be the NRL's most unsurprising club. No changes.

Liam Ison is out for the year with an ACL injury. William Kennedy now a lock to remain at fullback while he stays fit.

Canberra Raiders

Brisbane Broncos

No changes for the Broncos. Absolutely no surprises either after they hammered the Roosters in Round 1.

No sign of Blake Mozer yet as he recovers from injury. Could still be a few weeks away.

Jock Madden is in the reserves list after recovering from injury.

Parramatta Eels

Wests Tigers

Big returns for the Tigers. Jahream Bula, Apisai Koroisau and Statford To'a all in.

At fullback, Heath Mason misses out altogether.

In the centres, Solomone Faataape drops to the reserves list.

At hooker, Tallyn De Silva retains a spot in the side by shuffling to the bench. Tristan Hope dropped to the reserves.

Terrell May remains in the starting side after a monster effort against Newcastle. Royce Hunt and Jack Bird remain on the bench.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Gold Coast Titans