The team lists for Round 2 of the 2025 NRL season are in, with some big surprises across the competition.

Debuts will be handed out for a handful of players, while the Gold Coast Titans have also named their first team of the year, with a barnstorming second-rower to play from the bench.

Maybe the biggest surprise comes in Townsville though where Todd Payten has made one enormous call on the selection front after his side's abysmal start to the campaign against the Manly Sea Eagles.

Here are all the key talking points, as quickly as you can get them and all in one place ahead of Round 2.

ALL 16 ROUND 2 TEAM LISTS

 2025-03-13 
NEW   
Newcastle Knights

The Dolphins

 2025-03-14 
NZW   
New Zealand Warriors

Manly Sea Eagles

 2025-03-14 
PEN   
Penrith Panthers

Sydney Roosters

  • A disastrous Round 1 for the Roosters, but they simply don't have the troops to swing the axe.
  • Victor Radley is added to the injury ward with concussion. Salesi Foketi starts at lock, with Makahesi Makatoa to play his first game for the Roosters from the bench.
  • Billy Smith features in the reserves list as he approaches a return from yet another injury.
  • Who Smith replaces when he is passed as 100 per cent fit could be a discussion point in the coming weeks. Dominic Young's defence last week was a disaster.
 2025-03-15 
STI   
St George Illawarra Dragons

  • After being on the outer for the later part of last year, Blake Lawrie earns a recall to the bench. He replaces Ryan Couchman who has suffered an ACL injury.
  • No other changes for the Dragons, but Tyrell Sloan is in the reserves. Neither Christian Tuipulotu or Mat Feagai set the world on fire last week against the Bulldogs.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

 2025-03-15 
NQL   
North Queensland Cowboys

  • Here's one we didn't see coming. Jeremiah Nanai has been dropped. There is no mention of him being injured.
  • Kai O'Donnell is his replacement in the starting side.
  • No other changes for the Cowboys, but Jason Taumalolo is getting closer to a return, once again in the reserves.

Cronulla Sharks

 2025-03-15 
CBR   
Canberra Raiders

Brisbane Broncos

  • No changes for the Broncos. Absolutely no surprises either after they hammered the Roosters in Round 1.
  • No sign of Blake Mozer yet as he recovers from injury. Could still be a few weeks away.
  • Jock Madden is in the reserves list after recovering from injury.
 2025-03-16 
PAR   
Parramatta Eels

Wests Tigers

  • Big returns for the Tigers. Jahream Bula, Apisai Koroisau and Statford To'a all in.
  • At fullback, Heath Mason misses out altogether.
  • In the centres, Solomone Faataape drops to the reserves list.
  • At hooker, Tallyn De Silva retains a spot in the side by shuffling to the bench. Tristan Hope dropped to the reserves.
  • Terrell May remains in the starting side after a monster effort against Newcastle. Royce Hunt and Jack Bird remain on the bench.
 2025-03-16 
CAN   
Canterbury Bulldogs

Gold Coast Titans