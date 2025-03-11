The team lists for Round 2 of the 2025 NRL season are in, with some big surprises across the competition.
Debuts will be handed out for a handful of players, while the Gold Coast Titans have also named their first team of the year, with a barnstorming second-rower to play from the bench.
Maybe the biggest surprise comes in Townsville though where Todd Payten has made one enormous call on the selection front after his side's abysmal start to the campaign against the Manly Sea Eagles.
Here are all the key talking points, as quickly as you can get them and all in one place ahead of Round 2.
2025-03-13T09:00:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2025-03-13T09:00:00Z
DOL
Newcastle Knights
- Only one change for the Knights with Adam Elliott to play from the bench and Brodie Jones out.
- Despite the return of Elliott, Tyson Frizell's move to lock appears to be one not going anywhere.
- James Schiller remains on the wing, Fletcher Sharpe stays at five-eighth, and Phoenix Crossland again picked at dummy half with Jayden Brailey only able to feature from the bench.
The Dolphins
- Both Connelly Lemuelu (fractured eye socket) and Kulikeu Finefeuiaki (concussion) are out. Oryn Keeley starts in the second-row, and prop Mark Nicholls joins the bench.
- Kenneath Bromwich left out despite the openings in the second-row. He could be a long way down the pecking order this year.
- Kodi Nikorima straight back in for Sean O'Sullivan.
2025-03-14T07:00:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZW
2025-03-14T07:00:00Z
MAN
New Zealand Warriors
- No changes for the Warriors.
- Te Maire Martin remains on the outside looking in despite Round 1 loss, with Chanel Harris-Tavita and Luke Metcalf given another chance to shine against Manly.
Manly Sea Eagles
- The surprise omission of Josh Aloiai for Round 1 has been overturned. He replaces Siosiua Taukeiaho.
- Aloiai is straight into the starting side.
- Clayton Faulalo 18th man. Tommy Talau also approaching a return. He is 19.
2025-03-14T09:05:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PEN
2025-03-14T09:05:00Z
SYD
Penrith Panthers
- Brian To'o is back after missing the Las Vegas season opener. Paul Alamoti goes into the centres, Luke Garner back to the bench and Luron Patea out.
- Jack Cole retains the five-eighth jersey, with Blaize Talagi missing the 22-man squad altogether.
- Thomas Jenkins' development deal sees him straight into the reserves list for the Panthers.
- Liam Henry among the reserves, but not guaranteed to return from a shoulder injury yet.
Sydney Roosters
- A disastrous Round 1 for the Roosters, but they simply don't have the troops to swing the axe.
- Victor Radley is added to the injury ward with concussion. Salesi Foketi starts at lock, with Makahesi Makatoa to play his first game for the Roosters from the bench.
- Billy Smith features in the reserves list as he approaches a return from yet another injury.
- Who Smith replaces when he is passed as 100 per cent fit could be a discussion point in the coming weeks. Dominic Young's defence last week was a disaster.
2025-03-15T04:00:00Z
WIN Stadium
STI
2025-03-15T04:00:00Z
SOU
St George Illawarra Dragons
- After being on the outer for the later part of last year, Blake Lawrie earns a recall to the bench. He replaces Ryan Couchman who has suffered an ACL injury.
- No other changes for the Dragons, but Tyrell Sloan is in the reserves. Neither Christian Tuipulotu or Mat Feagai set the world on fire last week against the Bulldogs.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- All sorts of issues for the Rabbitohs with Jack Wighton (suspended) and Tyrone Munro (collarbone) out of an already down on depth backline.
- Bayleigh Bentley-Hape debuts in the centres, and Fletcher Myers is on the wing.
- No room for Lewis Dodd. His Round 1 suspension could cost him with Jamie Humphreys to line up at seven again after being one of South Sydney's best last week.
- Jacob Host is also on the reserves list.
- Still no starting spots for Tallis Duncan or Tevita Tatola. Sean Keppie and Davvy Moale again start at prop, with Lachlan Hubner to back up at lock.
2025-03-15T06:30:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2025-03-15T06:30:00Z
CRO
North Queensland Cowboys
- Here's one we didn't see coming. Jeremiah Nanai has been dropped. There is no mention of him being injured.
- Kai O'Donnell is his replacement in the starting side.
- No other changes for the Cowboys, but Jason Taumalolo is getting closer to a return, once again in the reserves.
Cronulla Sharks
- The Cronulla Sharks continue to be the NRL's most unsurprising club. No changes.
- Liam Ison is out for the year with an ACL injury. William Kennedy now a lock to remain at fullback while he stays fit.
2025-03-15T08:35:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2025-03-15T08:35:00Z
BRI
Canberra Raiders
- Joseph Tapine is out suspended. Josh Papalii starts at prop, Morgan Smithoies goes to lock and Matty Nicholson joins the bench.
- Nicholson being a second-rower changes the balance of the side. No room for Trey Mooney to be considered as the replacement.
- Xavier Savage is also suspended. That buys Albert Hopoate his way back into the side in what could be a shootout with Savelio Tamale for a wing spot alongside Savage at full strength.
- Owen Pattie remains on the bench after an impressive debut. No room for Danny Levi.
Brisbane Broncos
- No changes for the Broncos. Absolutely no surprises either after they hammered the Roosters in Round 1.
- No sign of Blake Mozer yet as he recovers from injury. Could still be a few weeks away.
- Jock Madden is in the reserves list after recovering from injury.
2025-03-16T05:05:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2025-03-16T05:05:00Z
WST
Parramatta Eels
- Kelma Tuilagi has been dropped altogether despite starting last week with Shaun Lane returning.
- Jake Tago has been dropped too on the wing. Jordan Samrani to make his debut after switching from the Bulldogs during the off-season.
- Charlie Guymer dropped to the reserves. Kitione Kautoga into the side.
- Still no Ryan Matterson for the Eels, while Joash Papalii and Wiremu Greig both sit in the reserves.
- Bailey Simonsson still a few weeks away from being able to return.
Wests Tigers
- Big returns for the Tigers. Jahream Bula, Apisai Koroisau and Statford To'a all in.
- At fullback, Heath Mason misses out altogether.
- In the centres, Solomone Faataape drops to the reserves list.
- At hooker, Tallyn De Silva retains a spot in the side by shuffling to the bench. Tristan Hope dropped to the reserves.
- Terrell May remains in the starting side after a monster effort against Newcastle. Royce Hunt and Jack Bird remain on the bench.
2025-03-16T07:15:00Z
Belmore Sports Ground
CAN
2025-03-16T07:15:00Z
GLD
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Josh Curran is back in what is a big boost for the Bulldogs. He replaces Harry Hayes on the bench.
- Kurt Mann played from the bench last week but has been named to start aheads of Jaeman Salmon.
- It's understood the reason for the late swap last week was down to Cameron Ciraldo expecting a 'physical start'.
- No other changes for the Bulldogs with Kurtis Morrin and Blake Taaffe missing out again, while Daniel Suluka-Fifita retains his role at prop.
Gold Coast Titans
- The Titans have confirmed their new halves combination will be AJ Brimson at five-eighth and Jayden Campbell at halfback.
- Keano Kini wears the fullback jumper.
- Tino Fa'asuamaleaui does indeed shift to lock, with Moeaki Fotuaika and Reagan Campbell-Gillard to play as the props.
- Klese Haas starts in the second-row. David Fifita can only land a bench spot.
- Brock Gray is the surprise name on the bench for the Titans after moving from the Rabbitohs during the off-season.
- No room for the likes of Carter Gordon, Jayden Alick-Wiencke or Josiah Pahulu who is likely in his last year as a Titan.