The Canberra Raiders have reportedly made an approach for New Zealand Warriors' half Chanel Harris-Tavita, only to have the door slammed shut.

While he has struggled for game time between various injuries this season, Harris-Tavita is still on contract into 2022 with the Warriors.

That being said, there has been plenty of speculation out of the Warriors' camp surrounding the future of their own halves.

From reportedly chasing Ashley Taylor, to potentially losing all of Harris-Tavita, Kodi Nikorima and Sean O'Sullivan, there could well be upheaval on the way for the Auckland-based outfit.

It comes as the Warriors chase Joseph Manu for 2023 and beyond, however, the club reportedly have no intentions of letting Harris-Tavita go before the end of 2022, despite the half reportedly wanting to explore his options.

It comes as Stuff.co.nz report the Raiders have made the approach for the youngster.

Harris-Tavita will be able to freely negotiate with other clubs for 2023 from November 1, however, the Warriors are reportedly unwilling to offer him a new deal until at least Round 6 next season, once he has spent time alongside Shaun Johnson, who returns to the club after a stint with the Cronulla Sharks.

The Warriors are unwilling to let the half go as they view him among the centrally important figures at the club for the 2022 season, despite the fact they are chasing Ashley Taylor, and, new reports suggest, Luke Metcalf from the Cronulla Sharks. It's understood however the Sharks are unwilling to release Metcalf.

The 22-year-old Harris-Tavita, who represented New Zealand under-age teams, has now made 37 NRL appearances, scoring six tries across his three years in the top grade.