The Canberra Raiders are reportedly set to lock up the future of promising young forward Trey Mooney.

Mooney, who is off-contract at the end of the 2024 season, has played in each of Canberra's last four games leading into Friday night's Magic Round clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs, and his form has been enough to see the club offer him a new deal, according to a News Corp report.

The report suggests Mooney had been attracting interest from rival clubs including the Canterbury Bulldogs and Newcastle Knights. He has bee able to negotiate or sign deals with other teams since November 1, but has not yet done so.

It's understood the signing of Mooney has come about after confirmation Ricky Stuart will remain with the club until at least the end of the 2029 season.

The forward has struggled to break through at NRL level despite being a former junior State of Origin talent with a big future.

Originally plucked out of the Parramatta system, Mooney's form in the last monthm despite only playinr more than 30 minutes in two of his four games from the bench, has been solid.

The youngster who celebrated his 22nd birthday at the start of this month has averaged 82 metres per game in his four appearances, and has also added five tackle breaks and three offloads.

It's unclear at this stage the length of the potential extension for Mooney.