Less than a week after confirming the arrival of generational talent Coby Black, the Canberra Raiders have secured another talented young gun from the Brisbane Broncos system.\n\nThe starting fullback in the Under-20s NRLQ Series for the Broncos, Saxon Innes has decided to take his talents to the nation's capital and agreed to a lower-grade contract with the Raiders, which includes training with the first-grade squad during the pre-season.\n\nKnown for his elite speed and great footwork at the back of the field, the youngster had a sensational season in the 2025 Mal Meninga Cup competition and also recorded two QLD Cup appearances at the backend of the 2024 season.\n\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/EthanLeeChalk\/status\/1989900377928732759\n\nA member of the Under-19s Queensland Maroons Emerging State of Origin squad, the Marsden State High School graduate was previously considered as a key part of the Broncos' future generation, but his pathway was blocked by Reece Walsh, who is still only in his early 20s.\n\nRecording a 4.63 in a 40-metre dash, he will look to make an immediate impact at the Raiders and contend with Daine Laurie in the coming years as Kaeo Weekes' back-up for the No.1 jersey.