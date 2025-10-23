Canberra Raiders halfback Adam Cook has departed the club, effective immediately, to sign a three-year contract with another team.

The 2024 NSW Cup Player of the Year and captain of the Raiders' reserve-grade side this year, Cook has decided to leave the nation's capital to take up an opportunity overseas, which will see him join the Leigh Leopards in the Super League until the end of 2028.

Able to play a variety of positions, including in the halves, at fullback and in the centres, Cook has featured in eight NRL matches since his debut in 2020 and was set to gain more opportunities in 2026 following the departure of Jamal Fogarty to the Manly Sea Eagles.

“I am really looking forward to joining such a great club. The direction in which the club is heading is really appealing to me, especially being a half," Cook said on the move overseas.

“Getting to play under Lammy and learn from him and really develop my game further, also to play in such a talented spine and hopefully help the club get a premiership.

“I've heard a lot about the fans over there so I'm super excited about embracing them and enjoying the whole experience.”

Although he didn't feature in a single match this season, after playing six in 2024, Cook kicked 102 goals and scored seven tries in 24 NSW Cup matches which saw him lead them to the finals series.

“Adam is a player we have been tracking as a club for the past two years, He can take control of the game, something we feel we can add to our team," Leigh Leopards coach Adriam Lam added.

“As coaches here we feel we can develop him to the next level.

“He's a player who can influence our performances and the style we play will suit him. We are very excited with what he can bring to the club in 2026.

“He's a goalkicker, has a great kicking game and his combinations with Lachlan Lam are going to be a key to our success in 2026.”