Canberra Raiders rising star Sebastian Kris has recommitted to the club, signing a long-term deal until the end of 2027.

The 24-year-old has made a remarkable shift from the centres to the fullback position this season, where he has appeared in 15 games and been in great form at the back of the field.

Born in Brisbane, Queensland, Kris moved to Canberra at the age of eight and then came through the Raiders junior system before making his debut in 2019.

He has since played 59 career matches for the Green Machine and scored 29 tries.

Kris is looking forward to continuing his career in the green jersey and managed to earn representative honours for New Zealand.

“I'm very happy I'm staying here in Canberra and there's nowhere else I'd rather be,” Kris said.

“I've come through the lower grades here when I was 14 and 15 and I don't see myself anywhere else.

"I'm very proud of what I've achieved so far and I'm looking forward to improving and getting better as a player.”

“I've always put my hand up to do whatever is best for the team and it's found me in a few new positions, but I don't mind that at all."

“I'm just happy being part of the team each week and playing in the NRL.”

Canberra Raiders CEO Don Furner is happy about the re-signing of Kris and believes it is another example of the club's strong development program.

“Sebastian is another player within our squad who has progressed through our junior development program and has worked his way into the NRL squad, which continues to show the pathway from junior grades to the NRL at the club,” Furner stated.

“Sebastian's form over the past two seasons has shown us he's an NRL quality player and we're looking forward to watching his continued progression over the next four years.”

The re-signing of Kris until the end of 2027 means the club will turn their attention to David Fifita. Fifita is now a free agent after the sacking of Justin Holbrook due to a clause in his contract.

Ricky Stuart confirmed to News Corp recently that the club has put forward an offer to the Titans back-rower, but there is yet to be any more updated news on David Fifita's future.