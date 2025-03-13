Canberra Raiders forward Simi Sasagi has lengthened his tenure with the club, signing a contract extension that will keep him in the nation's capital until the end of 2026.

The versatile forward, who initially joined the Raiders on a two-year deal in 2024, has impressed early in his time at Canberra and earned a role in the team.

Sasagi has played 11 NRL games for Canberra and has quickly established himself as a valuable asset due to his utility value.

His performances have convinced the Raiders to extend his stay for an additional season.

Raiders NRL Recruitment Manager Joel Carbone praised Sasagi's work ethic and impact on the squad, highlighting his importance to the club's long-term plans.

“Simi has been a great addition to our squad, with his talent and versatility giving us a player who can cover several positions,” Carbone said.

“Simi deserves the opportunity to extend his contract, and we look forward to seeing him continue his growth as a player over this season and next.”

Sasagi's contract, which was originally set to expire at the end of 2025, had allowed him to negotiate since November 1.

Formerly coming into the league as a half at the Newcastle Knights, he has added centre, second-row, and other positions to his repoitaire in recent seasons after battling through injury early in his career.