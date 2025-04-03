The NRL's match review committee have slapped Sebastian Kris, Hudson Young and Billy Burns with charges from Thursday night's Round 5 opener, but all will escape with fines.

Kris and Young were both placed on report during the game for dangerous tackles, with Young sin binned for his tackle. Despite that, both players received Grade 1 charges.

In the first of the two offences, Kris was penalised for a high shot on Cronulla winger Samuel Stonestreet during the back-end of the first half, with the New Zealand international facing a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights at the judiciary panel and loses.

The outside back is limited in his penalty by it being a first offence on his rolling 12-month record at the judiciary.

The same can't be said for Young, who has been charged with the same offence for a shot midway through the second half on Cronulla workhorse Cameron McInnes.

His fine, being a second offence on his record, is upped to $1800 with an early guilty plea, while he would risk $2500 by heading to the judiciary.

The other charge - also a Grade 1 careless high tackle - has been levelled at Billy Burns despite the fact he was never placed on report by referee Todd Smith and bunker official Ashley Klein - for a second half shot against Canberra young gun Owen Pattie.

It's a first offence on his record, so, like Kris, he will be eligible for a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or will risk an extra $500 by heading to the judiciary.

All three players must make a decision on their pleas by midday (AEDT) on Saturday.