Former Under-19s NSW Blues representatives, Chevy Stewart and Trey Mooney have reportedly been granted immediate permission by the Canberra Raiders to speak with rival teams and leave the club at the end of the season.

One of the next generation of fullback stars alongside Liam Ison, Sua Fa'alogo and Isaiah Iongi, Stewart's future in Canberra has seemingly been clouded in uncertainty over the past few months.

Once touted to be the club's future No.1 after making the move away from Cronulla, he has since been overtaken by Kaeo Weekes, who recently signed a long-term contract extension and has made the jersey his own.

On the outer, Stewart has now been granted immediate permission to speak with rival teams and free to leave at the end of the 2025 season alongside teammate Trey Mooney, per The Daily Telegraph.

As it stands, Stewart has been heavily linked with the St George Illawarra Dragons, as well as his former team, the Cronulla Sharks, have also emerged as a potential interested party for his services.

While Stewart was already able to speak with rival teams from November 1, Mooney was contracted until the end of 2027 and was seen as the likely player to fill Josh Papalii's spot in the forward pack next season.

At only 23 years old, he has been a key player off the interchange bench and has been named 18th or 19th man multiple times this season.

Playing 18 matches for the club over the past two years, he was linked with a move to the Newcastle Knights before the June 30 deadline, but the club shut down its approach.

It is understood that the Knights are still interested in Mooney and are the likely frontrunners for his signature, considering they are set to lose the likes of Adam Elliott, Jack Hetherington and Leo Thompson at the end of the season.

"There was interest from a few other clubs, but I went to a City (vs) Country camp, and I knew of Ethan Strange, and we had a great time," Stewart said in 2024 about making the move to Canberra amid interest from other teams.

"We had a nice little chat down there and he told me the club was going in the right direction.

"I got a little bit of FOMO and called my dad and my manager and said I really want to go to Canberra, so I probably moved down for Strangey."