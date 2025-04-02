Canberra Raiders halfback, Jamal Fogarty, could be on his way out, pending his club's decision to activate a clause in his contract to extend his time at the Green Machine.

He currently has an option in his contract that could see him become a free agent for 2026, and with several clubs in the hunt for a halfback of his calibre, the 31-year-old could be playing his last season in a lime green jumper.

Following reports in the Sydney Morning Herald that Ricky Stuart had refused to deal with Fogarty's agent, Tas Bartlett, the Raiders' coach has revealed talks are still ongoing.

"I'll sit down with them [Fogarty's management] at the right time," he told the media on Wednesday.

"We're constantly having discussions with the guys that are off contract, and we'll get to an endpoint at some stage."

Fogarty has been one of Stuart's most consistent attacking weapons since joining the club in 2022, and even captained the Raiders in the absence of Joseph Tapine.

His experience has been invaluable, but with reports that the Manly Sea Eagles are eyeing him out as Daly Cherry-Evans' replacement, Stuart has made clear that he won't stand in his way should he choose to join the rival club.

"I basically said 'if you have got a big deal out there mate that's going to be the best thing for [your wife] Kahlia and the girls, you take that but I want you at the club'," he told Fox Sports ahead of Canberra's Round 4 loss to the North Queensland Cowboys.

Seeing Fogarty walk will sting for Raiders fans, but with young guns like Ethan Sanders and Kaeo Weekes waiting on the sidelines, it may be the best decision for this young squad's future.