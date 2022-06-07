Round 13 featured just the four games but the results still had a massive say in both the competition standings and Power Rankings.

Those teams who didn't play will have their chance in future weeks so all will work out. Where did your team land after an Origin-affected round 13?

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

No Origin stars, no worries for the red-hot Panthers. Kurt Falls was magic on debut and put his name in the shop window in a big way.

Viliame Kikau may be the form second-rower of the competition. Dylan Edwards is criminally underrated.

The Panthers, even missing six NSW Origin players were a different class to the Dogs. Tough to see who can stop a full strength Penrith side come finals time.

2. North Queensland Cowboys (3)

The Cowboys have defied expectations all season and now sit third heading into Origin. Their 32-6 win over the Titans came despite missing a host of Origin players.

Scott Drinkwater is having an unbelievable season. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow crossed for two tries on his return to the run on side.

This side is absolutely flying in every sense of the word. Every decision Todd Payton has made had paid off. They're finals bound, perhaps even in the top four.

3. Brisbane Broncos (2)

The Broncos are supremely unlucky here to move down despite not playing but their time will come. Right now, for mine, they're just behind the Cowboys.

With Haas, Carrigan, Staggs and Cobbo representing their states on Wednesday night, the week off will do the Broncos nothing but positive.

Brisbane sit in the top four, something no one in the pre-season thought was possible. What a season to date!

4. Parramatta Eels (4)

The Eels head into the Origin period sitting pretty in fifth. They have three middle forwards wearing sky blue tomorrow night and their star players are in form.

Parramatta will play the horribly out of form Bulldogs on Monday afternoon which presents a brilliant chance to improve their points differential.

The long turnaround from Origin means all their stars will be available. Anything less than a big win here won't be good enough.

5. Melbourne Storm (5)

The Storm sit in second place but recent results are a negative. That said, the Storm still stand the most likely to worry Penrith come finals time.

Ryan Papenhuyzen is due back either this week or next, which instantly makes Melbourne all the power dangerous and powerful.

Cameron Munster is one of the form players of the competition while Harry Grant has emerged as comfortably the best number nine in the game. This side is stacked and ready to go on a run.

6. Sydney Roosters (6)

The Roosters were a side who benefited from others not playing as their loss against Canberra should have seen them fall. Their stocks certainly did.

Yes the tri-colours were missing a pretty handy fullback for their trip to the capital but their issues revolve around their underperforming halves.

Until Trent Robinson works out how to play Sam Walker and Luke Keary, the Roosters will continue to be also rans. They're capable of much more.

7. Cronulla Sharks (7)

The Sharks are the hardest team to grade heading into Origin. They sit sixth with seven wins and five losses. They're probably exactly where they should be.

Nicho Hynes has been one of the signings of the season and has completely transformed the side. Sifa Talakai has been a monster in the centres.

Cronulla still haven't found the consistency to worry the top four sides but they look a far better side than their 2021 counterparts.

8. Canberra Raiders (10)

The Green Machine have now won four of their past five games. Their win over the Roosters came despite losing Jack Wighton and Josh Papalii to Origin. Great signs.

Matthew Timoko is growing into a super centre. Joseph Tapine is one of the top middle forwards in the game right now.

With a Saturday night trip to Brisbane, there's every chance they'll continue their positive recent run. Both sides will feature Origin players backing up.

9. St George Illawarra Dragons (8)

The Dragons currently sit in ninth place on the back of Ben Hunt's Dally M leading form. The Red V are performing well above pre-season expectations.

With no fixtures against the Panthers or Storm left this season, the Dragons have set themselves up with a real shot at making an unlucky finals appearance.

With the Cowboys, Bunnies, Raiders and Broncos in their next four fixtures, the Dragons season will likely be decided in the next month.

10. Manly Sea Eagles (11)

Manly were the big winners from Round 13. They played the Warriors off the park in front of their own fans even without their two megastars.

Reuben Garrick is making the absolute most out of his stint at fullback. Haumole Olakau'atu was so unlucky to miss out of Origin selection.

With a short trip to play the Tigers ahead of them, Manly have a super opportunity to make a real run back to the eight.

11. South Sydney Rabbitohs (9)

The bye came at a good time for the Bunnies. They have been hugely inconsistent all season and are just hanging onto a spot in the eight.

Cody Walker has been a shadow of his incredible 2021 self. The rep break may spark him back to his best which would make the Bunnies instantly more dangerous.

The Bunnies have the players to make a second half of the season run. Whether or not they can find consistency is another question.

12. Newcastle Knights (12)

The Knights surely would have enjoyed the week off. With plenty of players in the Origin squads, a Sunday game is perfect. Gagai and Ponga should backup and play.

Newcastle, to Round 13, have been well under par. Four wins is two or three wins less than what they would have expected, at least.

Give results around them there is still a shot at Finals footy but they'll need to put together wins quickly. Unfortunately they play Penrith this week.

13. Wests Tigers (12)

The Tigers, finally, made a decision with Michael Maguire. Brett Kimmorley steps up and has a wonderful chance to press his claim for a fulltime gig.

Hopefully the change up top will bring forward a change in results on the field. The Tigers, a few upsets aside, have been fire in 2022.

With the Sea Eagles, Bulldogs and Warriors in their next three fixtures, there is a chance for Kimmorley to oversee a few early wins.

14. New Zealand Warriors (14)

Every time it looks like the Warriors have hit rock bottom, they sink lower. They were mauled by a Manly side missing both Tom Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans.

Nathan Brown was stood down earlier with Stacey Jones stepping in. Hopefully a change in coach will bring a change in fortunes for the club.

It would be unfair to blame one player but Shaun Johnson needs a spell. It's time to bring on young Ronald Volkman. They need something.

15. Gold Coast Titans (15)

The Titans were presented with a golden opportunity on Thursday night with the Cowboys missing a number of Origin players. They absolutely blew that opportunity.

Missing only Tino they were humbled 32-6 by their northern rivals, on their own patch no less. Their season is over and Justin Holbrook's job is now very much up in the air.

One Toby Sexton try aside, there was very little to like here from the Titans.

16. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (16)

Oh dear, the poor old Doggies. Gifted the chance to combat the Panthers without their Origin stars the Dogs still fell well short.

Josh Addo-Carr scored a double in his attempt to show the NSW selectors the error of their ways. Matt Burton's boot almost kept the Dogs in this game.

A season that promised so much has thus far delivered an absolute nightmare and I can't see any way it changes any time soon.