The Canberra Raiders are reportedly weighing up a sensational backflip over the future of prop Josh Papalii.

Off-contract at the end of 2025, Papalii had been resigned to leaving the Raiders, but wanted to continue his career into 2026.

That came with Ricky Stuart's side looking to prioritise other younger talent around the club, with the forward pack set to be led into next year by Joseph Tapine, Corey Horsburgh and Morgan Smithies.

But now Papalii might remain in the nation's capital, with Channel 9s Danny Weidler reporting the prop's management asked Raiders officials if there was any chance of a new contract recently.

The Raiders didn't deny the request, but are yet to make an offer for Papalii either.

Following the report from Weidler, Raiders CEO Don Furner told The Canberra Times that "his understanding is Papalii has agreed to a deal overseas".

The prop, who is also a father to a young family, recently made a stunning State of Origin return and had been linked with a move to the English Super League with St Helens to finish his career.

But his turn around in form saw talk he could remain in the NRL. It's something Papalii has said he is now interested in doing, with reports suggesting the Newcastle Knights were looking closely at signing him to replace experience heading out the door at the end of 2025.

The Hunter-based outfit are set to let go of a host of players, while Dane Gagai and Tyson Frizell are also yet to take up their options for 2026.

But Papalii is now a chance of remaining in Canberra for another year to bring the curtain down on his career, and given his form this year with Canberra sitting at the top of the ladder, it's tough to argue it's the wrong decision.

The prop has played 17 games for the green machine this year, splitting his time between the starting side and bench while still averaging north of 100 metres per game.

His experience has been a blessing for coach Ricky Stuart though, as it was for Billy Slater ahead of the deciding match in this year's State of Origin series.

No timeline has been set for a decision to be made.